Brydge’s excellent iPad Pro keyboards are $50 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You can do more with your iPad Pro by connecting it to a wireless keyboard, especially one that features a trackpad to help you navigate more like a traditional laptop. Brydge’s Pro Plus wireless keyboards with a trackpad for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are $50 off at Best Buy. Normally $170, the model built for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $120. Naturally, the smaller Brydge Pro Plus for the 11-inch iPad Pro costs a bit less. It’s normally $150, but you’ll pay $100 for it now.

The Brydge Pro Plus is one of a few options available that has a backlit keyboard and a trackpad built in. It connects to your tablet via Bluetooth and recharges via USB-C. Read our review.

Brydge Pro Plus for iPad Pro $119

$170

30% off If you’re looking for a competent iPad keyboard, Brydge’s Pro Plus has backlit keys and a generously sized trackpad. The model made for the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off currently. $119 at Best Buy

Also seeing a steep discount today are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, the company’s bean-shaped wireless earbuds. At Amazon, you can score a set for the lowest price yet. Originally $170, they’re just $105 new today in the color of your choosing. In our review, Chris Welch notes that these stand out with a powerful, yet balanced sound and lengthy battery life. Though, the noise cancellation can’t block out a ton of noise, and they might not be a perfect fit if you have very small ears. Read our review (or watch it above).

Blue is the only color not available through Amazon, but Best Buy has it currently available for $120.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $130

$170

24% off Samsung’s unconventional wireless earbuds are shaped like beans, but they produce a powerful sound and come with lengthy battery life. $130 at Amazon

SteelSeries is hosting a member-only 20th anniversary sale on gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and accessories. If you have an account with the site (making one is free), you can save a considerable amount of money on an upgrade for your PC or console setup. I suggest that you check out the full list of discounted products here, but for some hand-picked recommendations, its Aerox 3 Wireless mouse with a lightweight design, waterproofing, and USB-C charging is $70 (usually $100).

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless $80

$100

20% off The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is an IP54 water-resistant wireless gaming mouse. It weighs just 66 grams and features USB-C charging. The design borrows cues from the Rival 3. $80 at SteelSeries

As for headsets, its Arctis Pro Wireless unfortunately isn’t looped into the anniversary sale, but the wired version is, which is the next best thing. Normally $250, you can get the Arctis Pro plus a GameDAC system included for $180.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired headset + GameDAC $180

$250

28% off The Arctis Pro wired gaming headset supports high-res audio through its included GameDAC. This headset supports PC as well as PlayStation consoles. $180 at SteelSeries

Through Thursday, September 16th at 11AM, Nioh: The Complete Edition is free of charge on the Epic Games Store. This third-person action game was developed by Team Ninja, known for its excellent and difficult Ninja Gaiden games. Nioh is no different in terms of difficulty, though it usually gets compared to games like Dark Souls in terms of game mechanics and controls.

Nioh: The Complete Edition (PC) Originally a PS4 exclusive, Nioh brought its difficult action-adventure gameplay to PC with The Complete Edition. Through September 16th, it’s free on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games Store

Lastly, like SteelSeries, Garmin is also hosting an anniversary sale at its site, discounting several of its wrist-based trackers, as well as other accessories. Of note, the Garmin Venu is $270 (normally $350), while its high-end Fenix 6 watch is $450 (normally $550). Check out the rest of the products here.