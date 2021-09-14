Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are back down to their best-ever price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy and Amazon are hosting a deal on Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds that offer stellar sound quality and active noise cancellation. Originally $229, they’re available from Amazon in the black or silver colorways for $148. Best Buy has them for $150. This model includes a USB-C charging case and multiple sets of ear tips to help you find a perfect fit. The XM3s have been outclassed by Sony’s own XM4 that released in June 2021, but this older model is still a great value. We called the XM3 “the best AirPods rival” at the time of release, citing their lengthy battery life, effective noise cancellation, and seriously good sound quality. Given that their price has dropped sharply (and that the XM4 cost a staggering $278), it’s an especially great time to consider buying these. Read our review.

It’s “Samsung Week” at Amazon (funny timing, given it’s Apple day) and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is currently available for its best price ever. Typically $1,300, today you can pick up the 15.6-inch laptop with an OLED screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, and 512GB of storage for $1,100 in either the mystic blue or mystic silver colorway (stock may sell out soon, though). Other models are also on sale, including the 13.3-inch variant, which boasts similar specs but is selling for $1,000 instead of $1,200.

If portability matters a lot to you, the Galaxy Book Pro laptop is ultralight — so light, in fact, that our reviewer dubbed it one of “the lightest laptops you can buy, period.” It‘s also one of Samsung’s first OLED Windows PCs featuring the new “AMOLED” display, which supposedly emits less blue light than other LCD panels. Additionally, the laptop boasts Intel’s newest 11th Gen processors, which we found worked nicely.

Keep in mind that Amazon is currently restocking some versions at the moment, like the 15.6-inch, 512GB configuration in mystic blue. Read our review.

If you’re more of an Apple fan, the AirPods Pro are currently on sale at Amazon for $180, just $10 shy of their lowest price to date. As noted in our review, Apple’s true wireless earbuds differ dramatically from the second-gen AirPods, offering better sound quality and a bigger case. They also boast excellent active noise cancellation, seamless integration with iOS, and support for Apple’s spatial audio, a phenomenal — albeit inconsistent — feature that Netflix now supports on both the iPhone and iPad. The rumored, third-generation AirPods could make their debut as soon as today during Apple’s “California Streaming” event, but we don’t anticipate them offering up ANC or support for spatial audio.

For those who find the AirPods Pro too expensive, there are the Beats Studio Buds, which are now selling for their lowest price to date at Woot. Typically $150, Amazon Prime members can pick up a refurbished pair with a one-year limited warranty for $110 through September or while supplies last.

The Studio Buds are the first pair of Beats wireless earbuds to include active noise cancellation; they also boast support for Android features, come with a USB-C charging case, and have an IPX4 water-resistant design. In our review, we noted how we enjoyed the small, comfortable design while commending the sound quality, especially given the price tag. Earbuds like Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer superior noise cancellation, sure, but if you’re in the market for a comfortable pair of wireless earbuds that don’t break the bank, this could be a good deal to consider — especially if you’re an Android user.

Finally, five months after they made their debut, Amazon is offering one of its first discounts on a four-pack of ​​Apple AirTags, which launched in April. Normally $99, you can currently purchase a pack of the ultra-wideband-ready Bluetooth trackers for $95 instead, a slight discount but one of the first we’ve seen.

The AirTag is an impressive tracker that offers a number of privacy and security features, like end-to-end encryption. It’s a good buy for those deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, as it works only with Apple devices and offers features third-party devices can’t. The coin-like trackers don’t have a lanyard hole, but, fortunately, Apple’s leather AirTag loop is also on sale in either brown or red for $33 or $35, respectively.

For a limited time, Newegg is throwing in a $25 gift card when you pick up the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with a battery and a carrying case for $129 from its site. The built-in battery is rechargeable and the case is capable of carrying your headset, the ergonomic strap, your controllers, the charging cable, and a power adapter.

Upload VR, a VR-focused trade publication, praised the product in its review, calling it the most comfortable accessory Facebook offers for the Quest 2. The publication also praised the battery life after testing it, noting it doubles your maximum playtime.

Newegg is also offering a $10 gift card through the end of today if you prefer to purchase the elite strap or carrying case separately. Note that the gift cards will be sent four days after you make your purchase and will expire a year after you receive them.

