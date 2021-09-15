The HP Chromebook 14 is just over $230 at Amazon right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The perfect laptop for the college-bound, this versatile 14-inch Chromebook from HP is available at Amazon for just $236, one of its better prices to date. This device packs a remarkable amount of versatility into a compact and lightweight package. At less than an inch thick and weighing in at less than 3.5 pounds, it's easy to tote around, without it turning into a third wheel. While the 13-hour battery may not provide all-day power, it's more than enough to ensure that it won’t die on you during a crucial lecture.

The 32GB of onboard storage provides ample room to back up your documents, too, and the pair of USB-C and single USB-A ports can accommodate a variety of storage options. Equipped with a built-in wide-angle webcam and mic, this Chromebook will help you stay connected wherever your learning takes you.

For anyone looking to catch up on the rest of the Arkane catalog before diving into Deathloop, you can currently grab The Arkane Collection for Xbox One for just $16 on Amazon. While this is a physical copy — and for last-gen consoles no less — it's tough to turn down a value this good, especially when it includes so many great titles. The noteworthy collection brings together Dishonored and Dishonored 2, as well as Prey and all of its associated DLC. This bundle is the perfect way to fill in some glaring gaps in your gaming library and bide your time in the hopes that Deathloop comes to Microsoft consoles following Sony’s one-year, timed exclusivity.

If you’re been struggling with your current mouse and are looking to up your game, look no further than the Logitech G903 Lightspeed. Normally $150, right now you can save $50 on this customizable gaming mouse, which comes packaged with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a bleeding-edge gaming mouse, including RGB lighting. Under the hood, this latest iteration of the G903 comes equipped with a 25K DPI sensor, offering great maneuverability, especially when paired with its 1ms response time.

The G903 has a whopping 11 customizable buttons, too, and the swappable side buttons make its design ambidextrous, rendering the mouse one of the few that is suitable for southpaws. This mouse is also wireless, and while its 140-hour battery life gives it substantial staying power, the G903 is also compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging mousepad, allowing it to operate indefinitely. The only real drawback to this otherwise phenomenal mouse is its weight; it comes in at around 107 grams, making it a little heavy when stacked against its contemporaries.

Any fan of PC gaming will tell you how quickly their storage space seems to disappear with the rapidly inflating size of modern games. Supplementing your storage with an SSD, however, is a great way to get ahead of the game. This 500GB WD_Black SSD is currently available for $90 ($25 off) and, as an added bonus, it includes a download code for the forthcoming Battlefield 2042.

The SN750 SE SSD from Western Digital is a PCIe Gen 4 drive that boasts read speeds of 3,600MB/s which helps to speed up load times and file transfers. This is compatible with PCs, of course, but it should work in the PlayStation 5, too, which just received an update that allows additions to its hidden M.2 SSD slot. This drive isn’t as fast as some other PCIe Gen 4 SSDs — like Samsung’s 980 Pro that can reach max read speeds of 7,000MB/s — but in our testing during the PS5’s software beta, we didn’t notice much of a difference in performance between slower and faster drives (that’s not to say it won’t become more apparent in the future). Also, Sony recommends using a heatsink, which this one doesn’t come with, so keep that in mind.

While this isn’t a preorder, it's important to note that these SSDs aren’t slated to ship until early October, and the PC download code won’t work until Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22nd. That said, you’ll need to act now to take advantage of this promotion.

