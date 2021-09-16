The new ninth-gen iPad is $30 off before it’s even out

Apple just announced the ninth-gen entry-level iPad on Tuesday at the iPhone 13 event and began taking orders, with availability opening up on September 24th. But now, Walmart is offering a nice discount on preorders of its own. You can preorder the new base model 2021 iPad with a $30 discount, bringing the price down to just $299 for the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration. It will ship a little bit later than if purchased through Apple, around September 29th, but it’s rare get a 10 percent discount on a brand-new product if you’re willing to wait just a few more days.
The new iPad is the latest version of Apple’s most popular model of tablet. It features a 10.2-inch non-laminated Retina display, Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the physical home button, first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility, and a smart connector for a keyboard attachment. If that all sounds familiar, it should, because those are holdovers from last year’s iPad.
This new model also has a claimed 20 percent performance bump thanks to its A13 Bionic processor, double the base storage at 64GB, a 20W USB-C charger with USB-C to Lightning cable included, True Tone display, and the new Center Stage feature for keeping you framed up during video calls.
The entry-level iPads have long been the default tablet for many, and it’s nice to see some quality of life improvements when many folks out there might find a device like this essential for child use or content-consumption — even nicer when you can be an early adopter and still save some coin.