The new ninth-gen iPad is $30 off before it’s even out

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple just announced the ninth-gen entry-level iPad on Tuesday at the iPhone 13 event and began taking orders, with availability opening up on September 24th. But now, Walmart is offering a nice discount on preorders of its own. You can preorder the new base model 2021 iPad with a $30 discount, bringing the price down to just $299 for the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration. It will ship a little bit later than if purchased through Apple, around September 29th, but it’s rare get a 10 percent discount on a brand-new product if you’re willing to wait just a few more days.

iPad (2021, Wi-Fi) $299

$329

10% off Apple’s latest, entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera that supports the Center Stage feature. $299 at Walmart

The new iPad is the latest version of Apple’s most popular model of tablet. It features a 10.2-inch non-laminated Retina display, Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the physical home button, first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility, and a smart connector for a keyboard attachment. If that all sounds familiar, it should, because those are holdovers from last year’s iPad.

This new model also has a claimed 20 percent performance bump thanks to its A13 Bionic processor, double the base storage at 64GB, a 20W USB-C charger with USB-C to Lightning cable included, True Tone display, and the new Center Stage feature for keeping you framed up during video calls.

The entry-level iPads have long been the default tablet for many, and it’s nice to see some quality of life improvements when many folks out there might find a device like this essential for child use or content-consumption — even nicer when you can be an early adopter and still save some coin.