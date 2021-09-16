This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is just $750

Grabbing any of Nvidia’s new GPUs for less than a grand is unheard of, but today, you can grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $750, nearly $300 off the initial list price. It may not have the same extraterrestrial curb appeal as Dell’s Alienware laptops, but this G15 still has muscle where it counts. This 15-inch laptop manages to pack in an RTX 3050 graphics card and an 11th Gen Intel Core-i5 CPU, which is ideal for supplying the high refresh 120Hz FHD display.
A trio of USB-A ports provides ample connectivity for peripherals or external storage, and a Type-C connection allows the G15 to dock and connect with an external display. There is also the option to use the built-in HDMI port to connect to your monitor or TV.
As with most manufacturers, you do get the added bonus of a one-year limited hardware warranty, as well as a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe.
This laptop does come with a couple of caveats, however. The standard 256GB SSD this laptop comes packaged with won’t last very long unless you supplement it with some type of external storage, and the 8GB of RAM does leave a bit to be desired. The G15 is also a little on the beefier side, weighing in at just shy of six pounds, meaning it’s hardly the most portable laptop. Still, it’s certainly light enough to tote around if you needed to.
With the current shortage of GPUs slated to extend well into 2022, buying a system with a new graphics card built in seems to be the best way to get your hands on one currently that isn’t a secondhand markup.