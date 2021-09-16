This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is just $750

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Grabbing any of Nvidia’s new GPUs for less than a grand is unheard of, but today, you can grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $750, nearly $300 off the initial list price. It may not have the same extraterrestrial curb appeal as Dell’s Alienware laptops, but this G15 still has muscle where it counts. This 15-inch laptop manages to pack in an RTX 3050 graphics card and an 11th Gen Intel Core-i5 CPU, which is ideal for supplying the high refresh 120Hz FHD display.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop $750

$1,030

28% off This 15-inch gaming laptop from Dell manages to package a 30-series RTX GPU with an 11th Gen Intel processor, making this a laptop capable of punching well above its weight. What this laptop lacks in flair, it more than makes up for in performance. Anyone in the market for a gaming laptop should definitely pay attention. $750 at Dell

A trio of USB-A ports provides ample connectivity for peripherals or external storage, and a Type-C connection allows the G15 to dock and connect with an external display. There is also the option to use the built-in HDMI port to connect to your monitor or TV.

As with most manufacturers, you do get the added bonus of a one-year limited hardware warranty, as well as a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe.

This laptop does come with a couple of caveats, however. The standard 256GB SSD this laptop comes packaged with won’t last very long unless you supplement it with some type of external storage, and the 8GB of RAM does leave a bit to be desired. The G15 is also a little on the beefier side, weighing in at just shy of six pounds, meaning it’s hardly the most portable laptop. Still, it’s certainly light enough to tote around if you needed to.

With the current shortage of GPUs slated to extend well into 2022, buying a system with a new graphics card built in seems to be the best way to get your hands on one currently that isn’t a secondhand markup.