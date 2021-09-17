Half-Life: Alyx is a must-play VR game for $36

Half-Life: Alyx belongs in every VR headset owner’s library of games, especially when it costs 40 percent less than usual. This game was released right at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 for $60, and while it’s worth every bit of that price, I highly suggest taking advantage of this deal, which drops the game to just $36. Not only does the game satisfy with respect to its story, which serves as the prequel to Half-Life 2 (you really need to see the ending), it’s a fantastic experience full of imaginative VR gameplay that makes every environment feel like a sandbox. Read our review.
You don’t need a high-end, wired VR headset to play this game. Grabbing an Oculus Quest or Quest 2 tether-free headset will do just fine (thanks to the free Air Link feature, you can wirelessly stream VR games to your headset over Wi-Fi — here’s how). But you will need a fast PC capable of running Alyx.
Walmart is still hosting its great $30-off preorder promo on the latest iPad model (which hasn’t released yet). Preorders cost $299 instead of $329, so check that out if you want to save some money. But if you had your eye on the pricier, yet smaller new iPad Mini with a USB-C charging port, Walmart is offering a preorder deal on that, too. The 64GB model can be yours for $459 instead of $499. Currently, the retailer has several colors available.
If you’re preordering any of the iPhone 13 phones today, you may want to pick up a MagSafe magnetic charger that’ll help you avoid fussing with cables. Normally $40 through Apple, Amazon and Walmart are matching their discounts by charging just over $27 for the charger. In addition to charging your iPhone 13 or 12 series device, the MagSafe can serve as a Qi charger for other devices like AirPods that support wireless charging.
Pick up a discounted UHD Blu-ray copy of the seminal anime film Ghost in the Shell at Best Buy for just $12. This version was released on the 25th anniversary of the film’s launch, and Polygon has a great post on the efforts made to revitalize it for the 4K era. It supports Dolby Vision and has Atmos support, and in addition to the disc version, this package includes a digital copy. Also, the box art for the film is just incredible.
Lastly, you still have time to get a great bargain on Dell’s latest G15 gaming laptop. Normally selling for a budget-friendly $1,029, it only costs $749 for this configuration, including a 15.6-inch 1080p display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. What makes this laptop especially good, though, is its capable 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip, and the fact that it has user-upgradeable RAM. This deal will last as long as there’s stock available at Dell, and at the time of publishing Dell says it has sold 55 percent of available stock. Read more about this model here.
