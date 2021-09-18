Save $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV at Best Buy this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

OLED TVs have developed a reputation for being sharp, clean, fragile, but also remarkably expensive. But this weekend you can save a whopping $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV from Sony at Best Buy. At just 2.3-inches thick without its stand, the A8H, much like other OLED screens, is impossibly slim. This makes it ideal for wall mounting especially for anyone in pursuit of that ultra-clean, Ikea catalog aesthetic. In terms of apps, the A8H has access to the Android TV catalog and offers voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay2. Besides having 4 HDMI ports that include a single audio return channel, the A8H also has a trio of USB ports and built-in Bluetooth for everything else.

One of our biggest issues with the Razer Nommo Pro when we originally reviewed it in 2018 was the overall cost, but this sale at Amazon knocks more than $100 off the original MSRP, making it a far more attractive prospect. This THX-certified speaker system is one of the best ways to beef up your desktop audio without investing in a dedicated receiver. The system itself is composed of a pair of standing woofers and tweeters, a volume control knob, and a trashcan-sized subwoofer that serves as the hub that connects to your desktop.

It’s tough to say no to a good pair of Beats, and right now you can grab a pair of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless in select colorways at Amazon or Target for $131, their second-best price to date. The well-built headphones are compatible with Android and iOS devices and can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge before needing to be topped off via MicroUSB. They sound decent enough, too, and pair effortlessly with iOS devices thanks to Apple’s integrated W1 chip. Our review in 2016 took some issue with the original sticker price of the Solo 3 Wireless, but this sale definitely makes the on-ear headphones far more appealing.

If your desktop or PS5 needs a little extra breathing room, right now you can grab the Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB) at Newegg for just $250. No bigger than a stick of gum, this SSD is one of the easiest ways to expand the storage outside of finally cleaning out your downloads folder.....the OTHER downloads folder. These drives can be easily installed on any motherboard with a free M.2 slot, and thanks to a recent firmware update, your PS5 as well. Besides providing you with more storage space, the faster transfer speeds can help cut down on load times for games as well.

If you’re looking to substantially upgrade your home theatre and are okay with spending an equally substantial amount of money, Amazon and Best Buy have knocked $300 off the incredibly popular Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar. We haven’t had a chance to test this ourselves, but a quick trip to Google will reveal a list of glowing reviews, from Wired, Reviewed, and Techradar to name a few. Even a cursory glance at this absolute lad of a soundbar reveals that that praise is well warranted. This soundbar includes 11 speakers as well as a pair of upward-firing rear speakers and a subwoofer.

