Apple’s AirPods Max are $80 off at Woot

Apple’s notoriously expensive AirPods Max headphones are, in some ways, more of a luxury purchase — but today you can live it up for just a little less thanks to the Woot’s ongoing “Sounds of Summer” sale. Well, if you’re an Amazon Prime member that is.

Now through the end of the month (or while supplies last), Prime members can save $80 on a pair of the AirPods Max, regardless of color. Woot’s current deal includes a one-year limited warranty from Apple and brings the price down to a cool $470, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Apple’s excellent noise-canceling headphones in recent months.

Despite their price, the AirPods Max are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. The Max can easily block out distractions thanks to their active noise cancellation, and Apple’s spatial audio features — which Netflix recently rolled out to the iPhone and iPad — can help you better immerse yourself in a movie or while listening to music. The AirPods Max also boast excellent sound quality, and feature a breathable knit mesh canopy that makes them comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

You can certainly buy a similar high-quality headset like the Sony WH-1000XM4 for about $200 less, however, this is a solid deal if you’re deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, especially since the AirPods Max also pair seamlessly with other Apple devices. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Max $470

$549

15% off Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $470 at Woot

Want the best drone you can buy for under $500, but forking out $450 for the latest DJI Mavic Mini is out of your budget? Well, today you can buy its 2019 predecessor with some added perks — including three sets of spare propellers, a carrying case, a pair of extra control sticks, and a battery charging hub — at Amazon’s for $100 off.

At less than 0.55 pounds, the DJI Mavic Mini drone is small and light enough that Americans and Canadians don’t need to register it with their governments. Yet, despite the size, it still offers 30 minutes of flight time per battery. The drone also boasts many of the same features found in DJI’s more pricey drones at a more affordable price, like the ability to automatically return to the takeoff spot, making the deal even more attractive at $350. Read our review.

DJI Mavic Mini Combo $350

$499

30% off The original DJI Mavic Mini was the first drone from DJI that didn’t require registration with the Federal Aviation Administration because of its size. It comes with creative shooting modes and many features DJI’s more expensive drones boast, too, as well as 30 minutes of flight time. $350 at Amazon

Apple lovers, today’s your lucky day: we’ve got a second deal for you. If you’re on the hunt for a tablet that’s the best of its kind, but — well — doesn’t quite cost the typical tablet price, Best Buy’s current deal on the fifth-generation iPad Mini has got you covered. Right now, you can pick up 64GB, Wi-F-enabled model for $300 instead of $400 in the color of your choice, saving you $100 on what is considered to be the best small tablet on the market.

What’s more, the Best Buy deal comes with a few added perks, including a free six-month subscription to Apple News Plus (the digital version) and Apple Music. You can also enjoy discounts on select mice and keyboards, Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 subscriptions, and more when you purchase the device.

The iPad Mini itself is fast and boasts an A12 processor, the same kind of chip powering the iPhone XS and XR. While it features a range of features, like a 7-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 lens, it also comes with old-school favorites like a headphone jack and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Note, however, there are rumors that Apple may be releasing a new iPad Mini soon, so this may not be the latest model for very long. This also means there could be some steep discounts just on the horizon. However, if you want a relatively affordable iPad right now, this is a good deal to grab. Read our review.

iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) $300

$400

26% off The 2019 iPad Mini features the same 7.9-inch display as its predecessors, but it includes a powerful A12 Bionic processor, the same one used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. $300 at Best Buy

It’s not every day you find a discounted mouse that not only helps you concentrate but improves productivity, which is why Staple’s current deal on the MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse is so great. Today, you can buy one of the best mice money can buy for $80 instead of $100, a record-low price, with promo code 90467.

The Apple-centric mouse features Logitech’s new MagSpeed magnetic scroll wheel, which the company claims make it possible to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. The mouse also aims to help improve productivity with a set of customizable buttons and support for Logitech Flow, a feature that lets you quickly share files and move between computers (or an iPad) by simply dragging your cursor to the edge of the screen, a la Apple’s Universal Control. You can expect up to a little over two months of power on a full charge, too, and, unlike the last-gen model, the MX Master 3 supports USB-C. Read our review.

Logitech MX Master 3 $80

$100

21% off Logitech’s MX Master 3 gives macOS and iPadOS users the ability to enjoy fast and near-silent scrolling. It’s also easy to customize the wireless mouse to suit your workflow, and features like the ability to transfer files between machines only add to the appeal. For a limited time, it’s available at Staples for $80 with promo code 90467. $80 at Staples

Other great deals happening now

Apple’s MagSafe Charger — a go-to accessory for charging various iPhone 12 models and other Qi-compatible devices — is available at Amazon for $30, its lowest price to date.

If you’re in need of a password manager, Verge readers can pick up an individual plan or a family subscription to 1Password for 50 percent off. The discount is only valid for up to a year, and is only applicable to new 1Password users (not returning customers).

Acer’s Predator Triton 300 SE is currently available at Best Buy for $1,050, the lowest price we’ve seen on the elegant gaming laptop, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. Read our review .

. The GoPro Hero 9 Black is on sale at Amazon for $350, the best price to date on the rugged, 5K-capable action cam. Read our review.