The best Labor Day 2021 TV deals

Labor Day in the US is a great opportunity to get deals on many types of tech products. Of course, we’re covering all of the best discounts across categories in our detailed guide to the best Labor Day sales, but we’ve made this post just to focus on the many 4K TV deals happening this weekend. There are deals on value-focused models that make it easy to get started right away with streaming TV and movie content, as well as TVs that have high-end features and a higher cost.

The best Labor Day deals on affordable 4K TVs

TCL is usually known for TVs that come with Roku TV hardware built-in, but has started more recently to put out models that run on Android TV. Not to be confused with the even newer Google TV-equipped models that have a microphone built into the TV, you can get the 55-inch version of its mid-range 4-Series for $430 at Best Buy (normally $500).

TCL 4K TV with Android TV (model S434) $430

$500

14% off The Android TV software in TCL’s 4-Series TV makes it easy to plug in, connect to Wi-Fi, and jump right into watching movies and TV shows. It also has three HDMI ports, and supports HDR 10 and HLG. $430 at Best Buy

For an even bigger TV, Hisense’s A6G 4K model sells for a similar price to the TCL above, and also runs on Android TV software. This model has a 60Hz refresh rate display, but it features an auto low-latency mode for gaming.

Hisense A6G 4K HDR TV $400

$550

28% off Hisense’s A6G 4K LED TV doesn’t cost a fortune, but you’re getting a lot for your money. This TV model ships with Android TV software built in and has three HDMI ports. $400 at Best Buy

The best Labor Day deals on high-end 4K TVs

Sony’s 55-inch Bravia XR LED 4K TV — which has full-array backlighting for more accurate lighting, particularly when handling darker scenes — is $1,200 at Best Buy, a cool $100 off its normal list price. This TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and one of its four HDMI ports is HDMI 2.1, supporting 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. And it ships with Google TV software built-in.

Sony Bravia XR (55-inch, model X90J) $1,200

$1,300

8% off Sony’s 55-inch X90J features full array backlighting for a more cinematic viewing experience, and it supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for HDR. It comes with Google TV software, too, and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. $1,200 at Best Buy

For a TV that doesn’t actually look like a conventional display, check out Samsung’s Frame TV. It’s designed to look like, well, you’ve probably already guessed it. The Frame is a competent TV, though, with a 120Hz refresh rate, but its more noteworthy feature is that it can display art while in ambient mode to become more of a conversation piece than a conversation killer. Right now, the 55-inch model is available at Amazon and Best Buy for just shy of $1,300, its second-best price to date.

Samsung The Frame 4K LED Tizen TV (55-inch) $1,300

$1,500

14% off The Frame from Samsung is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend into your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $1,300 at Best Buy

$1,298 at Amazon

If you want an OLED without an obscenely high price tag, a good place to start is with LG’s A1. The 55-inch version is $300 off its usual $1,600 price at Best Buy, and, unlike the pricier C1, the A1 has a 60Hz refresh rate display. That’s not a flaw if you primarily plan to watch movies or TV on your new TV, but gamers may want the 120Hz refresh rate screen in the C1.

That said, if you have an extra $200 or so to spend, you should upgrade to the C1 for that 120Hz refresh rate. Normally $1,800, it’s currently $1,497 at Amazon and just a few dollars more at Best Buy. This is one of LG’s finest 2020 OLED models, complete with HDMI 2.1 ports that can display up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second with some games and consoles. It’s also Nvidia G-Sync-ready, if you plan to connect it to a powerful gaming PC.