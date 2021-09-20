The latest Apple TV 4K is $30 off through Apple’s refurbished store

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve been waiting on a deal for the latest Apple TV, which has a faster processor and includes the new Siri remote, you can save $30 on it by buying refurbished through Apple itself via Slickdeals. The 32GB model costs $149 (was $179) and the 64GB model is $169 (was $199), but supplies are likely limited. While buying refurbished usually comes with a few words of caution, Apple’s refurbished program ensures that products are in brand-new condition, with a full one-year manufacturer warranty. It even supports AppleCare, so you can extend the warranty if you’d like. Read our review.

Another great deal comes from Woot, where you can find the best price yet for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. These debuted earlier this year for $200, but you can get them for $135 right now in silver or black. Unlike some other Woot deals on Samsung earbuds, these come with a one-year warranty. According to Chris Welch, who reviewed them, these are Samsung’s best earbuds yet in terms of sound quality. Read our review.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display, with an eight-inch display and a built-in camera, is just $64 at Best Buy. This deal loops in the first-gen model. The newer $130 second-gen model that was released this summer has it beat when it comes to camera quality and overall performance, though it has a similar design, with no noticeable changes to the display or the speaker quality.

Samsung’s speedy X5 portable SSD with 1TB of storage and Thunderbolt 3 support is cheaper than ever at Amazon. According to pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, this is the first time it has fallen below its usual $350 price. You can pick it up now for $300. When I tested it out in our “how to choose an external SSD” post in mid-2019, it sold for $450. If you connect it to a laptop that has a Thunderbolt port, you can expect very fast read and write speeds. In my testing, this drive achieved an average 2,410MB/s read speed and 1,708MB/s write speed.

Atlus is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise this month, and perhaps it’s no coincidence that Walmart is selling the latest game in that franchise, Persona 5 Royal, for $25. It’s usually $60 and packs in a ton of content. This game works on PS4, and can be played on PS5 consoles that have a disc drive. Read our review.

