One of our favorite gaming laptops is $330 off at Dell today

Our review of the Dell G5 15 SE cemented it as one of our favorite gaming laptops of last year. More than a year later, however, this laptop still packs plenty of power and its most powerful configuration is available at Dell for just $900. While Dell’s gaming laptops typically use Intel-based architecture, the G15 SE instead relies entirely on AMD hardware. A Ryzen 7 4800H CPU capable of delivering speeds up to 4.2 GHz and a 6GB RX 5600M GPU deliver excellent performance for 1080p gaming. While we weren’t thrilled with the aesthetics of this laptop, we couldn’t argue with the overall performance.

Dell G5 15 SE $900

$1,230

27% off The Dell G5 15 SE delivers outstanding performance for its price and ditches the Intel / Nvidia combo in favor of an all AMD build. This 15-inch laptop pairs a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU with an RX 5600M for excellent 1080p performance. $900 at Dell

A favorite among Verge staffers, our review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 should give you some idea about how much we love this controller. Right now, you can add this beast to your gaming arsenal for $158, its lowest price ever at Amazon. This model brings back the backside paddles of its predecessor, as well as the swappable thumb sticks and a D-pad. Perhaps the controller’s biggest improvement, however, is its built-in rechargeable battery, which can last up to 40 hours on a single charge and can be recharged via the clamshell case, which doubles as a charging dock.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $158

$180

13% off The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite Controller, with deep customization that allows you to tailor its layout to suit your play style in dozens of unique combinations. $158 at Amazon

$158 at Best Buy

Looking to upgrade your aging gaming setup at home? If so, the curvaceous Razer Iskur gaming chair has received a hefty discount on Amazon, making it just $400 for a limited time. While it definitely raised some eyebrows last year with its snakeskin aesthetic, the Razer Iskur has proven itself to be one of the most comfortable gaming chairs in its class. The Iskur has a wide variety of adjustment options, as well as uniquely pronounced lumbar support that can be moved based on your height and posture. While its price point is certainly a bit on the high side, the Razer Iskur is a great investment for anyone who spends a considerable amount of time planted behind a desk.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair $400

$500

20% off Razer’s initial foray into gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur, features dense memory foam cushions that are coated in synthetic leather. The Iskur can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of desk setups and body types, too, and the chair's armrests and lumbar support can be fine-tuned to ensure a comfortable and healthy sitting position. $400 at Amazon

The cringe-inducing humor of Borderlands 3 can be yours today for just $10 at Best Buy. The writing of the Borderlands series has always been divisive, but regardless of your stance on poop humor, the gameplay remains extremely addictive. A staple of the loot-shooter genre, Borderlands 3 marries a virtually limitless number of weapon combinations with RPG-style character builds and its own unique brand of comedy. While it definitely has more than enough features and content for an engaging single-player experience, the game also supports up to four players via online co-op. Right now, Best Buy is offering $20 off the physical version of the popular title on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5 compatible) and Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X compatible). Make sure to check out Polygon’s review if you want to learn more.

Borderlands 3 $10

$30

67% off Borderlands 3 packs in more cringe-inducing humor than you can shake a stick at. It builds upon everything that made its predecessors so great, too, granting you access to a virtually limitless armory of guns, online co-op, and humor that will likely appeal to your restrained, middle-school sensibilities. $10 at Best Buy (PlayStation)

$10 at Best Buy (Xbox)