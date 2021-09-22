Samsung’s behemoth Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $200 off right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

When it first debuted at CES 2020, the otherworldly Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor stunned the audience. Boasting an immersive 1000R curvature and a sci-fi-inspired frame, it looks less like a screen and more like a spaceship command center that’s capable of transporting you into whatever it is your watching on-screen. As you can imagine, however, its price was equally jaw-dropping. Today, however, it’s a little less so.

Right now, you can get the best bang for your buck with a gaming monitor that does the work of three. Instead of $1,100, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is currently $900 at Amazon, matching the monitor’s lowest price to date. As one of the most immersive monitors on the market, it offers a curved screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio, as well as bright HDR, low input lag, and a fast 1ms response time. The 1440p monitor also supports both AMD FreeSync 2 and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, in addition to having a high 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.

If you picked up a PlayStation 5 and are currently looking to increase your console’s storage capacity, Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD is currently sitting at its best price to date on Amazon. Normally $230, the 1TB NVMe model is now available for $180, more than 20 percent off the list price. One of the few drives that meets (and exceeds) Sony’s requirements for speed, it’s also one of our picks for the best M.2 SSDs for the PS5. Note, however, that you will have to purchase a compatible heatsink alongside it and install it yourself. Samsung plans on releasing a model with a built-in heatsink later this year.

Not a gamer? Fret not: we also found plenty of non-gaming deals you might be interested in today. Right now, for instance, you can pair up your soon-to-be-released iPad Mini with the latest Apple Pencil, which is currently available for one of its best prices to date. Through September 29th, or while supplies last, Woot is selling the second-generation stylus to Amazon Prime members for $110 instead of $125 — $10 shy of its all-time low at Amazon. Unlike its predecessor, which awkwardly charges via the Lightning port, the newest Apple Pencil can wirelessly charge while magnetically docked to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Mini, or iPad Air. Note, however, it doesn’t work with the forthcoming, entry-level iPad.

If you’re in the market for an affordable laptop that excels at the basics, the lower-specced configuration that my colleague Monica Chin highly recommends is down $200 at Best Buy. Regularly $529, the retailer is temporarily selling the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 4GB RAM, a 64GB SSD, and Intel 10th Gen Core i3 for $330.

Also at Best Buy, you can get a huge discount on this hefty gaming laptop from Asus. Normally $1,000, the TUF Gaming laptop is a great value for $800. It has a 17.3-inch display that’s capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, and it has Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-11260H processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and most notably, Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. So long as you don’t mind the fact that this isn’t a very portable machine, you’re in for a bargain.

