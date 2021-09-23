Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today only, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not only discounted to its best price to date, but the smartwatch also comes with a free dual wireless charging pad. Amazon has the combo on sale for $230, which is $20 cheaper than the watch would normally sell for on its own. The deal encompasses all available colorways, as well as the larger 44mm version for $260 if you prefer a bigger watch. The wireless charging pad you get with it fast charges both the watch and a phone, and it would normally sell for $60 on its own.

The Galaxy Watch 4 launched just over one month ago, and it’s the first device to run the new Wear OS 3 platform that Google and Samsung collaborated on. In our review, we found that even with the software promises of Wear OS 3, it still very much feels like Samsung’s world and is best paired with a Galaxy phone. It’s a very capable smartwatch with snappy performance and expansive health tracking. With today’s deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 becomes an even better value.

If you’d like a pair of Samsung earbuds to accompany your new smartwatch, the Galaxy Buds 2 are $35 off at Woot. These are the latest wireless earbuds from Samsung, and even though they just released in August, they have seen some sales from Woot before. Now, they have dropped an additional $10, hitting a new best-ever price of $115. You even have your choice of colors: graphite, white, olive, and lavender. The only thing to keep in mind is that these have a 90-day warranty from Woot as opposed to a one-year warranty direct from Samsung. Though, there is no better price anywhere else for this great pair of active noise-canceling earbuds. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $115

$150

24% off The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they’re packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro. $115 at Woot

If you saw Amazon’s recent announcement of its new Kindle Paperwhite, you know that in addition to preordering the upcoming model, you can look forward to discounts on the outgoing one. Sure enough, today, the 10th-generation ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite has hit a new all-time low price of just $80 at Amazon and Target. The new 11th-gen model will be bringing several improvements, but it also has a higher price of $140. Compared to this freshly discounted price for the 10th-gen model, let’s just say sometimes it pays to be a late adopter. Read our review.

Apple users, if you saw the Samsung deal at the top of our roundup and like the sound of a dual wireless charger for your watch and phone, we’ve got you covered. Verizon is discounting the Apple MagSafe Duo wireless charger, dropping the price from $129 to a much more palatable $96.74. We haven’t exactly loved the MagSafe Duo here at The Verge, though a big part of that is due to its high price. Getting a nice deal on it is surely more worthwhile if you value owning the only dual wireless charging solution that can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the fastest rate they can achieve — plus, it rarely goes on sale. The MagSafe Duo also gets some style points for folding up nice and small to be a little more travel or hotel-stay friendly.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger $97

$129

26% off Apple’s 2-in-1-style charger, which includes a MagSafe charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other side. $97 at Verizon Wireless

The Oculus Quest 2 has become a fan-favorite for people getting into exercising at home, as well as general VR gaming without the need for an expensive PC setup. Some households may have a tougher time sharing one headset, so the buy-two-get-$100-off deal that Oculus is currently running could be just what a couple or family needs. If you add two Quest 2 headsets to your cart on the Oculus website, the discounted price will automatically be applied, totaling $498 for two of the 128GB models or $698 for two of the 256GB. Read our review.

What better way to get in shape or immerse yourself in interactive virtual worlds than to do it alongside your loved one or friend while competitively destroying each and every one of their high scores? Mercy is for the weak. (Disclaimer: The Verge Deals is not responsible for marital or relationship advice.)

A few more deals worth checking out: