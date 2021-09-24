The M1 MacBook Air is $150 off at multiple retailers right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There’s no shortage of accolades for the latest MacBook Air with its vaunted M1 CPU. Our review last November simply stated that “the new MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip is a triumph.” And right now, both the 256GB and 512GB configurations are available at Amazon and Best Buy for $150 off, their largest discount to date. This version of the MacBook Air marks some of the most profound improvements to Apple’s hardware architecture and specs. Whisper-quiet operation, a faster processor, and extensive battery life make the 2020 Air the perfect travel companion, even for Windows die-hards.

This deal must be popular, as most configurations are backordered until mid-October currently. Some are available sooner; make sure to check both retailers before you buy the one you want.

If you’re a mobile gamer, the Razer Kishi is a must-own accessory. This snappy Android controller is currently available at Amazon for $55 — down from $70 — and is a great way to elevate your mobile gaming experience, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The controller expands to snugly fit around your phone, providing you with a more traditional and comfortable control scheme. Besides freeing up screen space that would otherwise be occupied by your thumbs, the dual analog sticks allow for far more precise control. Understandably, the Razer Kishi isn’t compatible with all devices and will have difficulty accommodating phones with bulky cases, so make sure to consult the official list at Razer for more information.

The high-end gaming laptops manufactured by the industry veterans at Alienware have never been considered by anyone to be cheap. However, right now, you can save a cool $200 on the Alienware M15 R4, bringing it down to $1,900. This 15-inch version of the latest Alienware laptop comes equipped with an RTX 3070, as well as a 10th Gen Core i7 processor. It also comes packed with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 1080p display features a 300Hz refresh rate, too, allowing you to get the most out of this performance powerhouse. The M15 R4 even has a Thunderbolt 3 port, allowing you to dock it and use it as a de-facto desktop or just transfer data very quickly through it.

Related The best gaming laptops of 2021

Alienware M15 R4 $1,900

$2,100

10% off The Alienware M15 R4 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop loaded for bear with an RTX 3070 and 10th Gen Core i7 CPU. This extraterrestrial laptop also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. $1,900 at Best Buy

Anyone looking to up their monitor game should pay attention to this deal on the Dell U2720Q, which is available for a limited time at Dell for just $540. This 4K monitor has received accolades from PCMag and Wirecutter, to name a few, and is a favorite among some Verge staffers for good reason. The bright, 27-inch IPS panel features HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a swiveling stand, and USB-C connectivity, meaning it plays well with laptops. If you’re tired of squinting at your laptop screen, this monitor is a great way to scale up your home office setup.

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q $540

$700

23% off This bright, 27-inch monitor from Dell features great color accuracy and USB-C connectivity, making it the perfect laptop companion. The 4K monitor also comes equipped with a healthy port selection and a swiveling, ergonomic stand. $540 at Dell

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is one of the most convenient ways to access all of your favorite shows and channels — and one of the best streaming devices you can own, in general. No larger than a pack of gum, the 4K streaming device offers quick performance and support for Dolby Atmos, HDR, and AirPlay 2, the latter of which gives you a quick way to wirelessly cast content from a variety of Apple devices. The device’s compact build also means that you can easily hide it behind your TV or pack it away for a trip. Normally $50, it’s currently available at Amazon for $39, its second-best price to date.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus $39

$50

22% off Roku’s 4K-ready streaming stick features a simple interface and access to all of the popular streaming apps, plus support for AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos. $39 at Amazon