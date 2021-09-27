Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The MacBook Pro remains Apple’s top-end option for notebooks with speedy M1 processors. There are talks of new models with a rumored M1X update, but as of now, if you’re looking for the best the M1 has to offer in the shape of a laptop, it’s the late-2020 MacBook Pro. Today, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is $150 off at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,150 with 256GB of storage or $1,350 for 512GB. This is the second-best price of all time on the popular laptop from Apple.

We often offer praise for its MacBook Air counterpart, which goes on sale more often and is still currently discounted to $850, but the MacBook Pro is a great upgrade for those seeking a bit more performance with a better, brighter screen. You also get the touchbar with the Pro model, a polarizing feature for some, but while it has that holdover from prior generation Intel-based Macs, we’re thankfully well past the butterfly keyboard era — plus it has a proper Escape key. Read our review.

In the world of Chromebooks, there are many low-cost options but nothing quite like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It’s hands-down our favorite budget pick in the entire Chromebook world for its value proposition, and it somehow got even better with a new all-time low price of $199 at Best Buy. This edges out the previous historical low by an additional $50.

The Chromebook Duet offers an incredible amount of capability if you want a small machine for light productivity on the go or around the house, and if you appreciate a detachable keyboard form factor. Its replacement, the Chromebook Duet 5, is due out next month. However, with a higher starting price of $430, it will not be seeing sales this good for a long time. Read our review.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet $199

$299

34% off The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. $199 at Best Buy

Did you just get a new iPhone 13 or 13 Pro? Are you in need of some chargers, magnetic or otherwise? Amazon has a slew of Anker charging solutions on its Deal of the Day for up to 45 percent off. Its offerings include a magnetic charging pad akin to a MagSafe puck for $20; a magnetic 2-in-1 charging stand for an iPhone 12, 13, or wireless charging AirPods for $27; and even a 10,000mAh power bank that comes with an 18W USB-C charger for $30.

For the recent iPhone adopters out there, you can buy a 20W USB-C charger ($12) and magnetic wireless charging pad ($20) together for less than one MagSafe puck — sans charger — from Apple. The only thing to keep in mind if you’re going this route or opting for the 2-in-1 stand is that the maximum charging output to the phone will be 7.5W and not the full 15W of Apple’s MagSafe.

Anker PowerWave Select Plus wireless charging pad $20

$30

34% off Anker’s PowerWave Select Plus is its alternative to Apple’s MagSafe charging puck. It magnetically attaches to an iPhone 12 or 13 and charges at a speed of up to 7.5W. It can charge any other Qi-compatible phone at 5W. $20 at Amazon

Also available on Amazon’s Deal of the Day is up to 57 percent off on the August Smart Lock Pro (third-generation). This is the slightly older model smart lock from August, which requires a plug-in Connect hub, but you can get it for a new all-time low price of $99 in either silver or dark gray.

One of the Smart Lock Pro’s helpful features is that it works with your existing deadbolt, minimizing the amount of work required to smarten up the entry of your home. There is also an optional keypad bundle, discounted to $159 today, for access via code entry.

August Smart Lock Pro (third generation) $99

$230

57% off August’s Smart Lock Pro (third generation) comes with a compact plug-in Connect hub to assist its Wi-Fi smarts. This smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt and is compatible with the Alexa voice assistant. $99 at Amazon

There’s an Amazon fall hardware event about to take place, and with it might come a cavalcade of new products, which is why we might be seeing such good deals on products like the August Smart Lock Pro and Amazon’s own first-gen Echo Show 5. The latter is the smallest Echo Show smart display that was released in 2019 and is now available for its best price ever: just $45 at Amazon and Target.

The Echo Show 5 is perfect as a bedside alarm clock, in the kitchen, or even as a bathroom countertop music and media player — since the built-in camera can be blocked by a physical shutter. It’s a helpful little smart display that can fit just about anywhere and is quite capable, thanks to its bright touchscreen and loud speakers. There is especially a lot to like for this new low price of $45. Read our review.