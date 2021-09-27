Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

LG’s various OLED offerings include some of the most well-received models across the industry. The C1 OLED is one of these universally praised panels, and it comes in a variety of sizes to fit people’s preferences and home theater setups. Now, some C1 models have received their biggest discounts yet, which may please those with a penchant for large TVs. Amazon, for instance, currently has the 65-inch C1 for $1,797 and the 77-inch model for $2,997, which factor out to be $703 and $500 off, respectively. For roughly the same price, you can also get either TV with a $100 streaming credit at Costco or a $50 Visa gift card at BuyDig.

These are the lowest prices to date on each of these large displays, both of which feature 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, as well as support for VRR (variable refresh rate) and FreeSync and G-Sync technologies, thus ensuring high frame rates without screen tearing. Both configurations of the 4K OLED also support HDMI 2.1 to ensure all these gaming-focused specs work seamlessly with Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5. Another gamer-friendly feature, Game Optimizer, allows you to dial in the ideal settings for specific genres, such as fast-action first-person shooters or densely detailed real-time strategy titles. These features alone make the C1 one of the best TVs for gaming.

The C1 model, like many OLED TVs, is known for its richer contrast and deep, ink-like blacks, which bring out more detail in the shadows. Dolby Vision HDR also ensures vibrancy and accuracy in the colors, and on the smart side of things, the C1 supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. It also comes with LG’s speedy, fourth-gen Alpha9 processor and support for LG’s webOS platform. That last one might not earn everyone’s love, but it’s got built-in support for most of the popular streaming apps.