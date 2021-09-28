LG’s brilliant 65-inch C1 OLED is still $300 cheaper than usual

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re in the market for a new TV set, you’re in luck. The 65-inch version of LG’s C1 OLED is selling at an all-time low of $1,797 at Amazon and BuyDig, where you can also snag a $50 Visa gift card with your purchase. The same deal is available at Costco through October 10th, only your purchase comes with a three-year warranty through Allstate and a $100 streaming credit toward Google Play, Paramount Plus, Showtime, or Sling TV. Best Buy is selling this model for $1,799.

The lauded TV, released earlier this year, offers a slew of features gamers especially will enjoy, including support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies, which help the TV resist screen tearing. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, HDMI 2.1, and a Game Optimizer feature that makes it easy to access game-centric settings like latency. Of course, watching just about any kind of content will look great on an OLED, if you aren’t into gaming. Prefer a larger display? The 77- and 83-inch models are also on sale at Amazon.

At $1,800, LG’s C1 OLED TV is still pricey. Thankfully, if the OLED is out of your budget, you can also pick up Hisense’s 55-inch U8G at an all-time low. Normally $1,000, the TV is currently on sale at Amazon for $850, which is $49 less than its previous low. Released in May, the TV offers a bright QLED panel touting a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, as well as four HDMI ports. Additionally, the 4K TV boasts support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as Android TV, allowing you to quickly access Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and all of the popular streaming apps without a dedicated streaming device. Hisense is running a no-questions-asked promotion where you can return the TV within a 100-day window if you aren’t enjoying it.

Hisense ULED U8G Smart TV (55-inch) $850

$1,000

16% off The 2021 Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV offers a bright ULED Panel touting a 120Hz refresh rate, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well as four HDMI ports. $850 at Amazon

A refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t — the updated version of one of our picks for the best wireless earbuds — are currently on sale for $100 through Jabra’s digital storefront on eBay. The Elite 85t were among the first pair of earbuds from Jabra to ship with active noise cancellation, along with the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously, a feature high-quality earbuds like Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds and Sony’s last-gen 1000XM3 lack. In our review, we also noted how much we enjoyed the excellent on-earbud controls and semi-open design of the Elite 85t, which we found offers a comfortable, airy fit.

Jabra Elite 85t (refurbished) $100

$230

57% off The follow-up to the Elite 75t include solid noise cancellation, excellent on-earbud controls, and the ability to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices at once. Right now, they’re available at eBay in refurbished condition for $100. $100 at eBay

The second-gen Google Nest Hub, our pick for the best smart display with a Google Assistant, is now available at Staples for $80 instead of $100 with promo code 51688. At around seven inches, it’s smaller than many other Google Assistant-enabled smart displays but offers many of the same features. It doesn’t have a camera, but the latest Nest Hub does come with new sensors to track your sleep and a display that automatically adjusts to your room’s lighting. The result, as our review notes, is that photos look as if they’re printed on paper. What’s more, Google Photos automatically updates the display with new photos whenever you take them, making this a great digital photo frame.

Google Nest Hub (second-gen) $80

$100

20% off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with sleep tracking and a seven-inch touchscreen that automatically adjusts to ambient lighting. Right now, it’s available for $80 at Staples with promo code 51688. $80 at Staples

Lastly, if you have an account on Target, the retailer is offering its Target Circle members 40 percent off one video game through October 2nd, per Slickdeals. Some games, like Sony first-party games, digital downloads, new releases, and preorders, are exempt from the deal. But that still leaves plenty of solid games available for your one-time-use discount.