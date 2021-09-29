The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $600 off at Best Buy today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Despite not being the newest model, the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced still offers plenty of power, which makes its current, $600 discount at Best Buy something to consider. Although we saw an even deeper discount on the 15-inch laptop earlier this month that brought it down to $1,600, today’s $1,800 price remains a solid deal for a laptop that has an RTX 2070 Super graphics chip and a fast 300Hz refresh rate display. It even comes packaged with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing you to give your new hardware several benchmark tests.

There are plenty of options when it comes to gaming laptops, but it's tough to beat the Razer Blade 15 Advanced in terms of performance and portability. Read our 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced review.

Related The best gaming laptops for 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced $1,800

$2,600

31% off Last year's Razer Blade 15 still packs plenty of heat. The thin, lightweight frame manages to pack in an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU and comes paired with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU. This provides all the power needed to supply the 300Hz FHD display. $1,800 at Amazon

$1,800 at Best Buy

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a great way to watch movies in your backyard or even while camping. The diminutive, can-shaped projector has a built-in battery for up to four hours of playback and comes equipped with Android 8.1, letting you download and stream content in 720p from YouTube or Netflix without having to connect the device to an external source. Weighing in at just 1.6 pounds, the Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a great companion for any camping trip or backyard movie night, whether you intend to project a 100-inch image on your wall or something a bit smaller. Normally $470, it’s currently available at Amazon for $399, its second-best price to date.

Anker Nebula Capsule Max $399

$470

16% off The compact Anker Nebula Capsule Max is one of the easiest ways to watch your favorite shows or movies anywhere, even in the great outdoors. This can-sized projector is the scaled-up version of the Nebula Capsule, and as such, features more powerful speakers, greater battery life, and 720p resolution. $399 at Amazon

Aukey’s Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank — which is currently on sale at Aukey for $20 with promo code VERGE20 — is one of the most versatile power banks we’ve seen recently. The slim battery pack holds up to 20,000mAh of juice and can provide any of your Qi-compatible devices with up to 10 watts of power, allowing you to charge a device like the iPhone 11 four times over. The compact device also comes with USB-C and USB-A ports that provide up to 18 watts of power, a kickstand that allows it to function as a charging stand, and a handy LED readout on the side that notes the pack’s current charge level at the press of a button. While the bank itself does need to be plugged in to charge, not having to worry about where you left the cord for your phone when it's on its last legs is definitely handy.

Aukey Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank $20

$50

60% off The Aukey Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank is the perfect accessory if you’re constantly forgetting cables at home. This massive, 20,000mAh power bank can supply Qi-compatible devices with up to 10 watts of power. Normally $50, it’s on sale at Aukey today for $30 off with promo code VERGE20. $20 at Aukey

If you’re on the hunt for a capable pair of headphones, the Beyerdynamic Lagoon might be for you. These classy and durable headphones can last up to 45 hours on a single charge — or 24.5 hours with active noise cancellation enabled — and can be controlled either via voice commands or with their touch-sensitive ear cups. The LED lighting inside the ear cups is more functional than decorative, too, and changes colors to indicate the battery level and Bluetooth pairing status. These headphones are great for anyone who’s in the market for a solid pair of cans and, right now, they’re available for their lowest price ever ($150) at Newegg with promo code 972HRFCL88.

Beyerdynamic Lagoon $150

$300

50% off The Beyerdynamic Lagoon feature built-in LED lighting and rich sound quality. The wireless, noise-canceling headphones are also capable of up to 45 hours of playback and can be adjusted via touch or voice controls. Normally $299, they’re on sale at Newegg for $150 with promo code 972HRFCL88. $150 at Newegg

If those massive file sizes have got your Xbox feeling a little bit heavy, this external hard drive from Western Digital is currently available at Best Buy for $150, nearly its best price to date. The 1TB drive is optimized for Xbox consoles, but thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity, it’s compatible with PCs as well. The drive does use a slower HDD and caps out at a 400MB/s transfer speed, but this shouldn’t be too much of an issue unless you’re transferring massive files on a regular basis. There are definitely faster drives on the market, but the WD Gaming Drive is a good option for anyone looking to quickly expand the storage capacity of their Xbox or PC.

WD Gaming Drive for Xbox One (1TB) $150

$220

32% off This compact hard drive from Western Digital is optimized for performance with Xbox consoles. Its portable form factor and USB 3.0 connectivity render it an excellent choice for anyone who needs to quickly and easily expand their console’s storage capacity. $150 at Best Buy