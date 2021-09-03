The Apple Watch Series 6 is $140 off at Amazon today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Apple Watch Series 7 may arrive as soon as this month, but if you’re looking for a sizable discount on what is currently the latest model, you’ll love today’s deal. The red 40mm, cellular Apple Watch Series 6 is filled with slick features and is on sale at Amazon today for $359 instead of $499, an all-time low for this particular model.

Apple’s newest wearable boasts built-in sleep tracking and an always-on display, as well as sensors that can quickly measure blood oxygen levels. There is also an abundance of third-party apps designed to attract a variety of activities — even biking. The Series 6 is powered by Apple’s new in-house A13 chip and S6 processor; it also charges faster than other models — gaining a full charge takes about 1.5 hours — while battery life remains at 18 hours.

The red model offers the steepest discount, but the blue and gold versions are also on sale for $380 and $387, respectively. There are also deals available for the larger 44mm sizes. The red model watch is currently out of stock, but you can still place an order at the discounted price, with shipments set to arrive later this month. Read our review.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Cellular) $359

$499

29% off Apple’s latest flagship wearable features an always-on display and new sensors that provide the ability to monitor your blood oxygen levels. $359 at Amazon

If you want one of the best pairs of Jabra earbuds on the market but don’t want to pay for the Elite 85t, this is the deal for you. An older version of the aforementioned Elite 85t, the Elite 75t aren’t actually too dissimilar from their successor.

True, the Elite 85t boasts slightly better noise cancellation and are more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Yet there isn’t a huge difference in sound quality between the two, and both are capable of connecting to two devices simultaneously. In fact, the 75t’s battery life is actually slightly longer (7.5 hours) with ANC off.

That’s why Best Buy’s deal shaving $50 off the normally $150 earbuds is a great one. Instead of forking out $230 on the Elite 85t (which, we should add, are also currently on sale for $180), you can buy a similar pair for more than half off at $100. Jabra intends to phase out the 75t by the end of the year with the introduction of its latest true wireless earbuds — Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3 — so this may be your last chance to pick them up before they become unavailable. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 75t $100

$150

34% off Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can connect to two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time. $100 at Best Buy

Normally $180, Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is currently available in black at Amazon for $158, its lowest price ever. The Series 2 makes it easy to customize buttons, and the new built-in, rechargeable battery should last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. Praiseworthy design improvements like wrap-around grips also make the controller easier to hold, while adjustable-tension thumbsticks, the option to use shorter hair-trigger locks, and support for both USB-C and Bluetooth round out the controller’s hallmarks. It’s even compatible with the Xbox Series X, as well as the Xbox One and Windows 10. Read our review.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 $158

$180

13% off Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 boasts adjustable-tension thumbsticks, as well as USB-C and Bluetooth support, and makes it easy to customize buttons. $158 at Amazon

Need a way to store your login details securely? Well, for a limited time, readers of The Verge can enjoy 50 percent off their first year of 1Password when they sign up for either an individual subscription or a family plan. The newly-redesigned password manager ensures that you’ll never have to worry about forgetting your sign-in details, especially since it works on unlimited devices. Security features like authenticated encryption and notifications also alert you to compromised sites and vulnerable passwords, keeping your data is safe.

Individual subscribers normally pay $2.99 a month or around $36 per year, but with our exclusive deal, you can pay only $1.50 a month for up to a year. Those who opt for the family plan will pay $30 a year instead of the usual $60, or $2.50 a month.

1Password subscription (individual plan, annual cost) $18

$36

50% off Verge readers who haven’t tried 1Password before can save 50 percent a month on an individual subscription, which normally runs $2.99 a month, for up to a year. $18 at 1Password

1Password subscription (family plan, annual cost) $30

$60

50% off 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, our limited-time deal brings the price down to $2.50 a month for up to a year. $30 at 1Password