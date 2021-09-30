Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Apple MagSafe Battery pack recently launched in July, and we are now finally seeing the first significant discount on the magnetic power bank that usually costs $99. The MagSafe ecosystem may still be a bit underdeveloped, and there are some compelling alternatives from other manufacturers, but the little battery is a svelte option for juicing up an iPhone 12 or 13 on the go.

With 1,460mAh and 11.3Wh, the MagSafe battery doesn’t earn its praise on specifications alone, but it has the software integration that no other power bank — magnetic or wired — has, with on-screen animations and charge levels visible, so you know exactly how much charge is left. Not only can it charge certain iPhones, but while it’s recharging via its built-in Lightning port, Dieter Bohn mentioned in his review that it works great as a wired MagSafe charger. You can buy the MagSafe Battery for 15 percent off today at AT&T, bringing the price down to $84. Read our review.

Google’s first-generation Nest Hub makes for a great Google Photos-powered digital picture frame, as well as a basic smart display and speaker in the kitchen or around the house. It features a seven-inch touchscreen and far-field microphones for giving voice commands to the Google Assistant. There is a newer model out now; though, in our review, we found that the advancements may not be compelling enough over the original — especially with a discount as big as the one you can get today on the first-gen model.

You can pick up the first-gen Nest Hub at Best Buy or B&H for just $40. That is a $50 discount off its normal $90 asking price and $60 cheaper than its second-gen replacement. But if you’re more immersed in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem than the Google Assistant, you can also get the first-gen Echo Show 5 to tackle similar duties, along with video chatting with its built-in camera, for just $5 more. Read our review.

Amazon has a big discount on the large and powerful Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop. This 15.6-inch computer packs a ton of features, including a 4K OLED display, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 1TB SSD, and an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It’s billed as a creator laptop, and it will be very capable for Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, etc., but it can work its way around some AAA games as well.

Normally, the Aero 15 goes for $3,000, but today’s discount has it at an all-time low price of $2,113. The one caveat to keep in mind is its webcam, which is unfortunately located below the screen for a low-angle view right up your nose. Maybe use a portion of the money you save to budget for a webcam if you’re using Zoom all the time? Read our review of last year’s model.

If you’re in need of charging multiple devices with a whole lot of wattage on tap, Aukey’s Omnia Mix3 90 watt charger could be a great option. As its name indicates, it has a mix of three ports to output through: one USB-A port, one USB-C, and a primary USB-C with Power Delivery. The charger is smaller than Apple’s own 87-watt charger but can charge the 16-inch MacBook Pro all the same. If you plug in multiple devices, it will share the 90 watts across them, enough output for a 15-inch laptop and Nintendo Switch simultaneously.

Aukey is offering an exclusive price on the Omnia Mix3 for Verge readers. Use promo code VERGE26 to take 47 percent off at checkout and knock the $56 price down to $30.

You can never have too many camera bags. That is a universal truth that just about every photographer knows all too well. Today, B&H has a great price on a very popular and well-regarded bag, the original version of the Peak Design’s Everyday Sling 10L. The 10L sling from Peak Design is a convenient size and style that easily commutes or travels with a camera, a couple lenses, and still enough room to spare for small items, like a water bottle. You can even squeeze some iPads into it, especially those of the Mini persuasion.

Today’s deal on the Peak Design Everyday Sling 10L is just $70, saving 53 percent off its normal $150 price tag. Peak Design bags are known for premium quality and premium prices, so this deal is sure to sell out.

A few quick iPad deals:

