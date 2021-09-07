Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 are discounted

People who own a PS5 console with a disc drive can enjoy some small but noteworthy discounts on exclusive games at Walmart, GameStop, and Amazon. You can get up to $25 off of the Demon’s Souls remake, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is $10 off.
The new version of Demon’s Souls made for the PS5 was developed by Bluepoint Games, the same studio that tackled the remastering of classics like Shadow of the Colossus, the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, and more. Demon’s Souls for PS5 features overhauled graphics and a new orchestral recording of the original soundtrack. And, of course, this one will satisfy if you like difficult games. Normally $70, it’s $45 at Walmart and Amazon, while GameStop is selling it for $50.
Insomniac Games’ latest game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is especially worth checking out at a discounted price. It’s more broadly appealing than Demon’s Souls, with inviting visuals that you might swear look just like a Pixar movie and controls that are fairly easy to learn. Normally $70, you can get this game for $60 at Amazon for a limited time. Read our review.
If you don’t yet have a PS5 to call your own, stay tuned this week for PS5 restocks, as they can sometimes drop with little to no notice.
Given that Labor Day has come and gone, most of the great deals that popped up around the weekend have ended. Though, a few remain, like this one from Woot that offers an $80 discount on the Apple AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones. Normally a whopping $549, for Prime members they cost a slightly more reasonable $470.
If you haven’t yet tried out one of Apple’s latest computers that feature its speedy, efficient M1 processors, you can grab the latest Mac Mini desktop that comes with one, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $600 at Amazon. It normally costs $699. To get this price, simply add it to your cart and the lower price will reflect upon checkout.
For something that’s far less costly, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is almost down to its most affordable price at some retailers. The ad-supported model with 8GB of storage and a waterproof design costs $85. That’s a reasonable price (just $5 of its best-ever price) for a Kindle that has a sharp, easy-to-read display, though we’re eagerly awaiting a newer model that has USB-C charging instead of this model’s Micro USB port.