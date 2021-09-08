The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an excellent value at $250

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Labor Day is in the rearview and the kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still save some nice coin on a versatile Chromebook offering a great value for tackling homework or everyday tasks. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet, one of our top picks across all Chromebooks — not just budget options — is currently $50 off at Best Buy. The 2-in-1 normally punches above its weight class at full price, but with this added discount it may just be one of the best contenders around for light tasks while on the go or general needs at home as a secondary device.

A new model with a bigger OLED panel is coming soon, but it will be clocking in at a much higher price point of $430 and up. For now, the Duet’s 10.1-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution offers adequate real estate thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio. We wish the screen was a bit brighter, but the Duet makes up for it with huge battery life and overall solid performance. Just be sure to pair your Bluetooth headphones, as there is no headphone jack here.

If you’re in need of a charger, Aukey’s selling its three-port Omnia 90-watt PD Charger (PA-B6S) for nearly half off for a limited time (without a charging cable). Normally $56, you can currently buy it for $30 when you use promo code MIX3 at checkout.

The compact charging brick is 20 percent smaller than Apple’s official 87-watt counterpart, making it easier to carry while you’re traveling. It also comes with one USB-A and two USB-C ports, meaning you can charge multiple devices at the same time so long as you don’t mind reduced charging speeds. It’s not fast enough to supply full-speed charging to a 16-inch MacBook Pro — that requires Apple’s 96-watt Power Adapter, after all — but it should provide quick power for most USB-C devices.

In what is quickly becoming a common occurrence, Amazon is now discounting several Kindle models, including the entry-level Amazon Kindle. Released in 2019, the 10th-gen e-reader remains the cheapest model in the Kindle lineup, normally selling for $90. Today, however, you can pick up the ad-supported 8GB configuration in either black or white for $60 at Amazon.

Unlike its predecessor, the 2019 model is more comfortable to hold and comes with a built-in front light, as well as support for Bluetooth headphones. However, if you have a little bit of extra cash to spare, we recommend picking up the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for a more enjoyable reading experience. The ad-supported Paperwhite normally starts at $130 but has been on sale for the past week for $85. For the extra $25, however, you get a device with superior screen resolution and a waterproof build. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

