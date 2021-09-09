Apple’s leather AirTag loop drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s AirTag accessories are, ironically, often more expensive than the Ultra Wideband-ready Bluetooth tracker itself. Today, however, you can pick up a leather AirTag loop in either brown or red at Amazon for $29, the lowest price Amazon has sold the accessory for since its release in the spring. That’s a great thing given the nature of AirTags, which controversially lack a lanyard hole that would make accessorizing so much easier and likely cheaper, too.

The Apple AirTags Leather Loop is made from tanned leather and normally retails for $39. The stylish case allows you to clip your AirTags to backpacks, keys, and other accessories, while securely holding your AirTag in place. There are other third-party options available that are more affordable — Nomad sells similar-looking leather loops for $25, for example — but this could still be a worthwhile deal to consider if you’re a big Apple fan.

Tired of constantly forgetting your login details? Right now, Verge readers can score 50 percent off of their first year of 1Password, which can be used on unlimited devices. The popular password manager offers authenticated encryption and allows you to create and securely store your passwords online. It can also alert you to compromised sites and vulnerable passwords, a welcome perk given the rising number of online hacks.

Our exclusive promo applies to both the individual subscription and family plans. The discount — which is only available for a limited time — brings individual plans down from $2.99 to $1.50 a month for up to a year, which means you’re only paying $18 annually. Families of up to five individuals, on the other hand, will pay $30 a year instead of the typical $60, or $2.50 a month instead of $5.

Apple lovers, rejoice: we’ve got a second deal today you’ll love. For a limited time, you can score one of the best prices Amazon has ever offered on the 2018 Apple Magic Keyboard, which features a built-in numpad. Regularly $129, this wireless keyboard is on sale for $111 in silver (the latest, Touch ID-equipped version retails for $179).

Outfitted with Apple’s scissor key switches, the keyboard works well with both the iPad and various Mac models. It also features a floating design and a Lightning port, allowing you to top off the rechargeable keyboard after about a month of use.

The newest Hisense 4K TVs are already relatively affordable, which is why their current discount, which runs up to $250, is such a great deal. Prices start at $480 for the 50-inch model, with the larger 75-inch model going for $1,000 at Amazon (temporarily out of stock, but the deal is still available) and BuyDig instead of $1,250. BuyDig’s deal is especially attractive, as the discount also comes with an extended four-year warranty. The cost is slightly higher from Best Buy at $1,150.

After in-depth testing, the review site Rtings.com concluded the 4K Android TV is packed with features that should please most people. TechRadar also praised the excellent image quality and the fact it offers a wide selection of streaming apps thanks to its incorporation of Google Play. The TV also comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Google Assistant, as well as four HDMI ports and a voice-enabled remote. If you’re a gamer, however, you may want to look elsewhere, as the entry-level model doesn’t boast advanced gaming features such as HDMI 2.1.

While the aforementioned Hisense TV may not be a great pick for a gamer, this wireless gaming mouse from Asus certainly is. Right now, you can pick up the Asus ROG Keris at Amazon for an all-time low of $68, about $32 less than its typical $100 price tag. The sturdy, lightweight mouse boasts 78 hours of battery life and USB-C charging, and it can provide up to 12 hours of gameplay on a single, 15-minute charge. The peripheral also comes with replaceable side buttons, a 16,000 DPI sensor, and a 70-million-click life span.

If you care less about discounts on accessories and more about games, you can score up to 80 percent off on a variety of multiplayer Xbox games during Microsoft’s Couch Co-op sale, which ends on September 13th. Xbox owners can pick up, for example, It Takes Two for $30 instead of $40, or Borderlands Legendary Collection for $20, one of its best prices to date. The sale features discounts on a wide variety of other genres as well, ranging from Lego titles to competitive fighting games.

More of a PlayStation fan? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! You can enjoy complimentary PlayStation games every month and exclusive sales on new releases with an annual subscription to PlayStation Plus, which is currently available at Eneba for several dollars off with discount code HITMAN4PSPLUS. Typically $60 a year, Eneba’s limited-time deal knocks the price down to $36, though, depending upon payment fees, the total could come out to be closer to $39.

It’s a worthy investment for gamers given the savings the membership offers. PlayStation Plus comes with other perks, too, including access to online multiplayer and the PlayStation Plus Collection, which allows you to download God of War, Bloodborne, and a host of other classic PS4 games without any additional fees.

