Snag a Sonos Beam 2 refurbished for almost $50 off

Last year, Sonos raised its prices for some of its most popular products due to the pandemic’s negative effect on the supply chain. But one of its latest releases, the Sonos Beam 2 soundbar in white, is almost $50 off when you buy refurbished at Best Buy right now. It comes with a 90-day warranty via Best Buy, and the Beam 2 includes all original accessories, including the soundbar itself, a power cable, an HDMI 2.0 cable, and a Sonos optical audio adapter.
Sonos touts Dolby Atmos as being the Beam 2’s big spec upgrade over the first-generation model. But my colleague Chris Welch stated in his review that Atmos shouldn’t be the sole reason why you buy it. It does feature wider, more expansive sound than the first iteration, but it’s the sleeker design (ditching fabric for cleaner-looking perforated plastic), and the addition of HDMI eARC, enabling Atmos and eliminating video and audio sync issues that plagued the first-gen Beam, that make this one worth checking out. Read our review.
Amazon’s tiny Echo Show 5 (2021 version) is back down to the best-ever price that we last saw during Black Friday. It originally sold for $84.99 (though it’s usually always cheaper than that), but you can pick it up at Best Buy and Amazon for $44.99. This is an affordable way to connect to friends and family with its built-in camera or to listen to music and hear the news read aloud to you by Alexa. What’s more, both sites are offering a Blink Mini smart camera (usually $34.99) for just $5 on top of the cost of the Echo Show 5.
If you missed out on some of the best PS5 games of 2021 (as well as some that came out closer to the console’s November 2020 launch), you can save on several right now. Some retailers are offering discounts on disc copies of games like Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, and more. Additionally, Sony is matching most (but not all) of these deals with its sale on digital games, which is convenient if you have the PS5 digital version.
Other deals you may want to check out
- Elgato’s Cam Link 4K, an external capture card that can make it simple to connect your DSLR to your PC (up to 1080p / 60fps, or 4K / 30fps), costs $106.15 at Amazon. This is a 20 percent discount off its usual $129.99 price.
- Apple’s AirTags come in a four-pack at Woot for $93.99, down 5 percent from its usual $99 price.
- The latest Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ2 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, Wi-Fi + 4G-ready) is $1,299.99 at Best Buy, down from its usual $1,449.99 asking price. Note that it doesn’t include a Type Cover with purchase.
