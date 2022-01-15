Razer’s excellent Basilisk V3 mouse is selling for its best price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’re starting the weekend with some exciting news for gamers: our pick for the best wired gaming mouse is now available for its lowest price to date. For only the third time, Amazon is selling Razer’s Basilisk V3 for just $59.99 instead of $69.99. The comfortable mouse delivers notable improvements over its predecessor, particularly in regards to its scroll wheel. Depending upon how hard your scroll, the mouse can switch between ridged scrolling and free-spin modes, which make it easier to scroll down the page more freely — a perk that comes in handy even if you’re not using the mouse for gaming. It also touts a 26K DPI sensor, RGB lighting, and 11 programmable buttons, so you can adjust the controls to your liking within Razer’s Synapse software.

Razer Basilisk V3 $60

15% off Compared to the Basilisk V2, Razer’s latest iteration makes a few improvements, including an impressive scroll wheel that can ramp up speed depending on how hard you scroll. It also sports more RGB LEDs. $60 at Amazon

If you’re on the market for a pair of affordable true wireless earbuds, today we’re seeing some great discounts on both the new Jabra Elite 3 earbuds and Jabra’s older Elite 75t. Already considered Jabra’s budget buds, the Elite 3 typically retail for $79.99 but are on sale today for $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, their lowest price to date. In his review, The Verge’s Chris Welch praised the earbuds, noting that they sound better than he expected given their price. He was also impressed by their performance, decent call quality, no-fuss controls, and lengthy battery life.

However, if you’re looking for wireless earbuds that offer features like noise cancellation, the $149.99 Elite 75t are also on sale at Best Buy for just $79.99, which nearly matches their best price to date. While the noise cancellation on these isn’t quite as good as it is on the newer Elite 85t, they both boast excellent sound with a good amount of bass. The Elite 75t are also comfortable and capable of connecting to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, a feature still not commonly found in many wireless earbuds. Read our Elite 75t review.

Jabra Elite 3 $60

26% off Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 75t $80

47% off Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can connect to two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time. $80 at Best Buy

Shifting from wireless earbuds to high-quality microphones, the $129.99 Blue Yeti mic is currently on sale in select colors for $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy; this includes the black model, which Amazon hasn’t discounted since July. While not its best price ever, this is the lowest we’ve seen the mic sell for since the holidays. A popular staple with podcasters, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers, the Yeti is capable of conforming to a number of different recording environments. It also allows you to change pickup patterns, modulate, and otherwise fine-tune your audio, rendering it one of the more versatile budget options out there for the price.

Blue Yeti microphone $100

24% off The Blue Yeti is a tried and true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

DJI’s Mavic Mini remains one of the best drones you can buy for under $500, however, $450 is still a lot of money. Thankfully, if you’re looking for something more affordable, its 2019 predecessor is available today at Newegg with a handful of accessories. Right now, you can buy the last-gen DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for just $299.99, a solid $100 discount. The bundle includes three sets of spare propellers, a carrying bag, a propeller guard, a gimbal protector, spare batteries, and more.

Despite the fact the Mavic Mini is an older, more budget-friendly drone, it still shares many features in common with more expensive models, like a number of creative shooting modes and the ability to automatically return to its takeoff spot. It also doesn’t require FAA registration, a boon for experienced drone pilots and newcomers alike. Read our review.

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo $300

41% off The original DJI Mavic Mini was the first drone from DJI that didn’t require registration with the Federal Aviation Administration because of its size. It comes with creative shooting modes and many features DJI’s more expensive drones boast, too, as well as 30 minutes of flight time. $300 at Newegg

$380 at Amazon

Some other ways to save this weekend

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, Amazon is selling a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and a SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card for just $34.99 (nearly $40 off), giving you a way to game online and expand your console’s storage space at the same time.

Apple’s latest AirPods are still selling at the low price of $139.99 at Amazon. They originally sold for $179.99.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with a built-in wireless charging pad costs $64.99 at Best Buy, down from $89.99.