Philips Hue’s four-pack of white ambiance smart bulbs are half off

If you’re looking to light up your home with smart home tech for less, Philips Hue is selling an E26 starter kit containing four white ambiance smart bulbs and a Hue Bridge for just $59.99 instead of $119.99, which is an all-time low. These steep discounts come well after Philips Hue launched new 1,100 lumen smart bulbs, which means it’s likely offering this steep discount on the 800-lumen bulbs looped into this deal until they’re sold out for good.

These popular smart bulbs can be customized with adjustable smart timers, and they allow you to set different hues of white light, with a warmer color temperature to help you relax, or a brighter, cleaner color temp to help you focus. You can also pair the bulbs with your existing setup via the Bridge, which uses the Zigbee protocol, thus allowing you to control it all with the most popular smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa. The included Bridge allows you to set lighting routines, control varied scenes, and connect up to 50 lights.

Whether you travel often, or perhaps you just frequently forget where you placed your keys, Apple’s AirTags can be helpful in a variety of situations. These Ultra Wideband-ready Bluetooth trackers make it easy to monitor and find missing items that they’re attached to by using Apple’s Find My app, which taps into the expansive Find My network, allowing any iOS device within range to send the location of your AirTag to you. Each tracker has the ability to make a chirping sound when requested, and its user-replaceable battery should last for up to a year.

Unfortunately, like most Apple products, they’re usually a little costly, which is why today’s modest discount on a four-pack is notable. Typically $99, Amazon is selling four AirTags for $94. It usually costs $29 for each AirTag, so with this deal, you’re spending about $24 per tracker instead. Read our review.

For those on the market for a security camera deal, Arlo makes some good-quality devices — one of which is $120 cheaper today. Arlo’s $599.99 Ultra 2 Spotlight wireless security system is on sale at Amazon for $479.99, matching its best price to date. The deal includes two security cameras that run on rechargeable batteries and boast an ultra-wide 180-degree lens, which can zoom into objects and record video in 4K with HDR. Other notable features include free local storage from the Arlo Smart hub, colorized night vision, two-way audio, a siren, and support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

If you’re still resolved to get fit this year but missed out on one of the great smartwatch deals after New Year’s, it looks like you have another shot. Amazon is once again selling the Apple Watch Series 7 at its best price ever. Regularly $399, the green, 41mm GPS model and its matching Sport Band are selling for $339 at both Amazon and Best Buy, saving you $60. Best Buy is also throwing in an additional month of Apple Fitness Plus with each purchase. Compared to the previous generation, the Series 7 boasts a larger display than its predecessor, and features IP6X dust and water resistance. Read our review.

Gamers shopping for a new entry-level wireless mouse can get a swell deal on Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed in black for just $32.42 at Amazon (normally $49.99). That’s just $3 shy of its best price ever and a 35 percent total discount on the lightweight mouse, which sports six programmable buttons, a 12K DPI sensor, and built-in USB receiver storage so you can easily stow it when you need to take it on the go. The peripheral, Logitech claims, is also capable of lasting up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. If you’re not a fan of the black colorway, the white model is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently selling the standard edition of Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch for just $37.99 instead of $56.99.

If you’re on the market for an affordable, basic smart 4K TV, TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV is selling the 55-inch configuration for $399.99 instead of $649.99 at Best Buy right now. The retailer is also offering additional perks with each purchase, including a $50 discount on a Google Nest Hub.