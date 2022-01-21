Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Time and time again, we see Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro wireless earbuds getting frequent discounts and deals. In general, if you want to buy any pair of true wireless earbuds — with active noise cancellation or without — you should be able to find a deal somewhere. One holdout that has been elusive up to now was the Beats Fit Pro. These latest models from Apple-owned Beats came out in late 2021 and surprised us with how good they are — even besting the AirPods Pro in the sound quality department. They have held steady at their $199.99 price point the whole time, but now they finally see a discount of about $50.

Today, you can pick up the Beats Fit Pro on sale from Amazon and Walmart. Amazon has both black and white colorways for $153.11 (add it to your cart to see the price), while Walmart has the black model matched at the same price. Walmart also has the white model on sale, but its discount is not as sizable. The funkier gray and purple colors remain at full price, but nothing beats black and white in popularity.

24% off The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $153 at Amazon

In our review of the Beats Fit Pro, Chris Welch found the wing tips to be comfortable over long listening sessions — offering a more secure fit than the AirPods Pro. The sound quality is excellent, and the active noise cancellation and transparency mode are of the same caliber you expect from Apple and the AirPods Pro. The biggest caveats of these earbuds are their more limited functionality with Android phones and their lack of wireless charging. You have to plug the case in via USB-C, which is still nice to have in lieu of a Lightning port. At this discounted price, it’s easier to overlook these flaws, and if you use Apple products, you get all the conveniences of the H1 chip and deeper OS integration and connectivity.