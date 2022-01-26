Oculus Quest 2 refurbished bundles are $250

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

In case you were looking for a deal on the Oculus Quest 2, Amazon has you covered. Its “Renewed Store,” where refurbished and used products are sold, will begin selling an appealing VR headset bundle on Tuesday, February 1st, although you can preorder it now for $249 (via Slickdeals). The kit contains a “like-new” Oculus Quest 2 128GB headset (normally $299 by itself), along with controllers, a silicon facial interface, along with a rugged, customizable head strap, and a hard case for the headset. The accessories aren’t official, as in, made by Oculus, but it’s enough to get you started. Read our review of the headset.

This kit is sold and shipped from Amazon, which offers a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty on the product. We’ve seen refurbished Quest 2 headsets sell from Walmart for as low as $199, though it’s for the 64GB version and without all of these accessories included.

The popular LG C1 OLED TV is back to its lowest price at Amazon. The regular price for this 65-inch display is $2,499.99 but is currently discounted to $1,796.99 at Amazon. While this isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on this model, it remains a good deal for a TV that includes a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and compatibility with G-Sync and FreeSync adaptive sync. These features lend better fidelity to your picture and smoother visuals for gameplay. This slim and vivid screen uses the LG webOS streaming platform, which allows you to access a variety of streaming services without the need for an external device like a Roku or Fire TV Stick.

The JBL Tour One headphones are a well-rounded option for anyone who needs a pair of long-lasting, noise-canceling headphones. Normally available for $299.99, they are currently selling at Best Buy for $149.99. These on-ear headphones are capable of lasting up to 50 hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation (ANC) disabled and up to 25 hours with ANC turned on. Its USB-C connectivity allows it to be topped off in short order. The Tour One also features support for Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands to send messages or access information without removing your headphones.

Eneba is offering another great discount on an annual subscription to PlayStation Plus. A year-long membership for this service regularly costs $59.99 but is currently available at Eneba for $38.21. Besides providing access to online multiplayer, PlayStation Plus also provides you with 100GB of cloud storage for game saves, and Share Play, which allows your friends to play select games you own and vice-versa. Subscribers also get access to free games every month and exclusive discounts on a variety of titles.

Normally $259.99, the 11-inch Lenovo P11 has once again been discounted to $199.99 at Best Buy. This versatile Android tablet features a built-in 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. While 64GB isn’t a ton of space, the integrated storage can thankfully be expanded via the microSD card slot. The P11 runs on Android 10 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The 11-inch IPS display features a 2000x1200 resolution, and the tablet is equipped with front and rear-facing cameras. The P11 also features a keyboard connector slot that allows it to work with Lenovo’s official keyboard, in addition to some third-party models for a laptop-like experience.

Some other notable deals