Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.

If you’re curious how all these terms impact your TV’s performance make sure to check out our explainer on TV features by Chris Welch.

If you’re okay with an older LED TV, you can currently pick up the 55-inch model of the TCL 4-Series for its lowest price ever. Originally $499.99, Best Buy and Walmart have discounted this particular model to $349.99. While this older LED TV may not have the slim profile seen with newer OLED models, it still includes many of the same features, like 4K resolution at 60Hz and HDR10 support. The 4-Series uses the Roku TV smart platform, which integrates channels that would normally require the addition of a Roku Streaming Stick to access. While the 4-Series doesn’t have any built-in voice assistants, it can still respond to voice controls when paired with a Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant-enabled device. You can also use voice commands to search for specific shows, or control playback when you pair the TV with the Roku App on your mobile device.

If your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it, it might be time to invest in a dedicated soundbar. This 5.1.2 model from Vizio normally costs $499.99, but is currently on sale at Best Buy for $349.99, matching the price we saw around Black Friday. This model comes equipped with a pair of rear-channel speakers and a dedicated subwoofer, and while it only comes equipped with a single HDMI input, it features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback for exceptional surround sound quality. The M-series may have limited HDMI inputs, but it does have Bluetooth connectivity and support for voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control volume and playback with your voice.

We’ve also managed to find a few deals for anyone that isn’t planning on watching the big game. For instance, these UE Fits earbuds that originally cost $249.99, are currently on sale at the Ultimate Ears website for $173.99. These true wireless earbuds feature custom ear tips that can mold to the specific shape of your ear, providing unparalleled fit and comfort. In his review, The Verge’s Chris Welch noted how he was impressed by this particular feature, in addition to their great battery life and overall sound quality. That said, they only feature limited playback controls, and they won’t automatically pause if you take them out of your ear. However, this didn’t stop them from earning a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds.

A four-pack of last-gen Tile Mate trackers normally costs $69.99, but is currently on sale at select Target stores for $39.99. These relatively slim Bluetooth trackers are perfect for keeping track of anything that decides to grow legs. While Tile has since updated the design of its tracking fob with improved Bluetooth range and slightly better water resistance, the 2020 model employs the same crowd-finding network as the newer model, helping you find your lost valuables located outside the tracker’s 200-foot range. Best of all, unlike Apple’s AirTags, the Tile Mate is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Some other spicy deals to check out

This is the way. Amazon is currently discounting a pair of limited-edition Xbox controllers inspired by your favorite enigmatic Star Wars bounty hunters. Normally, Razer’s controller-and-dock combo retails for $179.99, but you can get either the Boba Fett or Mandolorian-inspired peripherals right now for $149.99.

Best Buy is currently discounting a number of digital Nintendo Switch games, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Bravely Default 2, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each of which is available for $39.99, $20 less than their typical retail price.