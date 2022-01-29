Logitech’s outstanding StreamCam is on sale for nearly its best price to date

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend deals! While some of us on the East Coast may be busy shoveling snow this Saturday morning, we hope many of you are having a restful weekend chock-full of deals and discounts.

Kicking things off on the deals front is Logitech’s StreamCam, which is currently on sale in its graphite colorway at Amazon for $108. That’s about $62 off the regular price of this excellent webcam, one we consider to be the best webcam you can buy in terms of image quality. The StreamCam is Logitech’s flagship 1080p camera and is able to achieve 60 frames per second, allowing for a smooth, crisp look. The Capture software can also keep you centered in the frame, much like the Center Stage feature found on Apple’s newer iPads, and the compact webcam can record in either landscape or portrait mode, a feature that makes editing clips for mobile that much easier. It doesn’t go on sale too frequently, however, and today’s price is only a few dollars shy of its all-time low.

Logitech StreamCam $108

$170

37% off The Streamcam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C. $108 at Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are a new dark horse in the world of true wireless earbuds. While these days we often associate Apple-owned Beats with fitness-focused alternatives to the de facto standard AirPods line, the ANC-equipped Beats Fit Pro offer a comfy fit and outclass the pricier AirPods Pro in audio quality. Their only downsides are a clunkier case that does not offer wireless charging, and their tendency to not go on sale as much as the AirPods Pro. Well, that and the fact they still work a bit more seamlessly with iOS than Android.

Today, you can get the Beats Fit Pro with a $20 gift card at Amazon for $199.99, the full retail price. That may not be as good as last week’s raw sale, which saw the earbuds discounted to $153, but it’s a solid deal nonetheless. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro (with a $20 Amazon gift card) $200 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $200 at Amazon

The Roborock S6 MaxV is a robot vacuum and mop with a solid feature set that includes AI-based obstacle avoidance, up to 180 minutes of runtime, programmable no-go zones, and integration with Amazon’s Alexa. Roborock’s top-of-the-line model normally sells for $750, but it’s currently discounted to $460 at Amazon and Walmart (be sure to clip the on-page coupon on Amazon).

We have not tested this exact model, but our resident smart home reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy recently found a lot to like in its flagship counterpart, the Roborock S7 Plus. The latter vacuum sells for $950, so the S6 MaxV promises many of the same features — suction capacity, lidar navigation, tank size, etc. — for almost half the price. The S6 lacks the auto-empty dock found on the S7 Plus, but if your home is littered with toys and other potential obstacles, the MaxV might be the better bet.

If you’re a PC gamer, the two biggest digital storefronts are both offering discounts worthy of your perusal right now. Both Epic Games and Steam are running Lunar New Year sales, offering various savings across a wide swath of titles. Steam’s sale runs until 1PM EST / 10AM PST on February 3rd, while Epic is extending its sale through February 9th.

Additionally, you can once again get a $10 coupon from Epic to use on any full game purchase over $14.99. That means you can get new titles like Sony’s excellent God of War PC port for $39.99, or fan favorites like Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for just $5.99. To take advantage of the coupon, however, you have to subscribe to Epic’s newsletter and wait for the coupon to arrive in your inbox, which can take up to 24 hours.

God of War $40

$50

21% off The reboot of the classic PlayStation franchise has finally made its way to the PC. The already gorgeous title has been improved with higher resolution shadows and Nvidia DLSS for incredible fidelity and performance. $40 at Epic Games (with coupon)

Other great deals happening right now