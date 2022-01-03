Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch is back down to its lowest price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Ring Fit Adventure, the box set for the Nintendo Switch that includes the fitness adventure game along with a pilates ring that a Joy-Con slides into, is selling for just $54.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, matching the best price we’ve seen. It’s normally $85. Actually, it’s been selling for this price since Black Friday, but if your New Year’s resolutions include getting in shape, this game is a fun, effective way to stay moving.

The single-player campaign is actually a turn-based RPG where you fight against enemies by doing exercise reps. It tracks your form, making sure you don’t go too easy on yourself, though you can set the difficulty. Considering it’s a workout, it’s actually pretty fun. Read our review.

This game was in short supply and high demand earlier in the pandemic, and remarkably, prices soared over $250 — almost as much as the Nintendo Switch itself. But now, you can purchase it at a very reasonable price.

Listeners who haven’t used Amazon Music Free before can get $5 of Amazon credit added to their accounts just by listening to one full track. That’s the deal. Amazon says you will be emailed your code within one week of your first stream, and it can be redeemed for up to 30 days on an Amazon purchase of $20 or more. Here’s a link to the web player, so you can stream a song.

Clearly, Amazon wants people to try out the free tier of its music streaming service, but whether you have an alliance with Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, or some other service, it can’t hurt to give this a try.

If you’ve considered picking up an M.2 SSD that meets Sony’s PS5 requirements (it needs to support PCIe 4.0 and have a sequential read speed of 5,500MB/s or faster), this 1TB Western Digital WD_Black SN850 model makes the grade — and for a great price. Normally $269.99, it’s $189.99 at Best Buy. This WD_Black drive gets the nod over most other models because it already comes with a heatsink installed, which is another requirement for putting an M.2 SSD in your PS5.

For another $10 (totaling $199.99), you can get Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro with a heatsink installed at Best Buy. It offers similarly fast performance (both drives claim up to 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds), though the WD_Black actually claims to be able to write a little faster at up to 5,300MB/s compared to the 980 Pro’s 5,000MB/s write speed. Though, most people probably won’t notice a big difference.

Constantly losing things? Or maybe you have something you know you can’t live without. Either way, Apple’s AirTag tracker might be one of the best ways to keep tabs on your tech, bags, wallets, what have you. Best Buy is offering a rare deal on a single AirTag for today only. Usually deals are offered on multipacks, not just one, so this could be good for people who want to dip a toe into AirTags. Normally $29, you can grab one for $24.

Apple’s HomePod mini smart speaker (usually $99) includes a three-pack of Nanoleaf A19 smart bulbs that support Thread and Bluetooth for $139.98. They’re also Apple HomeKit-compatible.

Google’s second-gen Nest Hub smart display that makes for an excellent digital photo frame (and can also track your sleep via its Soli radar sensor) is just $59.99 at Best Buy. It normally costs $99.99. We’ve seen this discount a handful of times, but now might be the perfect time for you to invest.

If you want a kooky laptop that’s in the keyboard-in-the-front club, forgoing wrist rests to make room for a second display, check out Amazon’s deal on the Asus ZenBook Duo 14. Normally $1,299.99 for the model with a 14-inch FHD main screen, Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7-1195G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you can grab it for $1,169.99.