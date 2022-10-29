Google’s versatile Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max are up to 50 percent off today

This weekend we’re talking about Google devices, specifically Google’s Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max, along with a number of other excellent discounts you might want to take advantage of while you still can.

First up we have Google’s compact Nest Audio, which is on sale for $49.99 at Best Buy, Target, and the Google Store, saving you $50 on the smart speaker’s regular price. The compact speaker offers excellent sound quality and can even pair with another Nest Audio to provide stereo sound. While the reliability of its voice controls can be a bit hit or miss, the Nest Audio provides a solid listening experience in an attractive and affordable package. Read our review.

You can also find the Google Nest Hub Max on sale at Wellbots, Target, and Best Buy for around $164 (normally $229.99). While it may not offer the same, room-filling sound as the Nest Audio, the Max features a gorgeous 10-inch screen with a great camera for making video calls. It also offers extensive smart home controls and offers up personalized information based on whoever is looking at the screen. Read our review.

A recent Prime Day holdover, you can still get a pair of Apple’s Beats Fit Pro at Best Buy, Target, and Amazon for around $160, matching their best price to date. The wireless earbuds normally retail for $199.99 and are currently one of our favorite pairs of fitness-forward earbuds, especially if you’re a runner.

Like other Beats devices, the Fit Pro earbuds work with both Android and Apple devices but play best with the Apple ecosystem thanks to their H1 CPU, which allows for spatial audio, integration with Apple’s robust “Find My” network, and hands-free Siri voice commands. While we insist that earbuds this expensive should include wireless charging, the comfy fit and effective noise cancellation make the Beats Fit Pro a terrific choice for Apple users. Read our review.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is currently available for its lowest price ever. Originally $459.99, Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the 2TB external SSD to $149.99. The ruggedized external drive has USB 3.2 support and boasts transfer speeds of up to 2000MB/s, as opposed to the older model which only supported up to 1050MB/s. This drastically cuts down on the transfer time needed for large files, and while you can transfer data using either USB-A or USB-C, you’ll need to use the latter for optimal speed.

In terms of build quality, the Extreme Pro features a ruggedized design that’s meant to withstand its share of bumps and falls; it even has an IP55 weatherproof rating, making it reasonably resistant to water and dust. While we certainly wouldn’t consider the SSD an essential part of your bushwhacking kit, it does feature an integrated loop so you can attach it to a carabiner for easy access on the go.

Govee’s Glide Wall Lights are currently on sale at Amazon for $59.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, bringing what is normally a $99.99 lighting package down to its lowest price to date. The six-piece kit includes six 300mm straight segments, a 90-degree curved piece, and a single AC adapter and control box. Govee’s inexpensive lighting kits are a great way to introduce synchronized accent lighting into your home, and just like all Govee products, you can control the reactive Glide lights via the Govee app or your voice using Alexa and Google Assistant.

Note that each kit only comes with a single control box, however, so you’ll need to purchase additional kits if you plan to break up your lighting scheme. Thankfully, Amazon's current 20 percent discount also extends to the eight-piece lighting kit, which includes four corner pieces and is on sale right now for $99.99 instead of $119.99.

Having more buttons to push is rarely a bad thing. Thankfully, you can currently pick up the expansive Elgato Stream Deck XL at Amazon and Best Buy at an all-time low of around $194 (normally $249.99). Just like to more minimalist versions of the Stream Deck, the Stream Deck XL integrates with the Elgato Stream Deck software, giving you access to a growing library of free apps and other helpful goodies that can help elevate your next stream or just optimize your workflow. The XL model doesn’t have the swappable faceplate featured on the Stream Deck Mk. 2, but still comes packaged with a magnetic mount and detachable USB-C cable.

