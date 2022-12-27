The Google Nest Hub Max is still matching its best price ever at Best Buy and Target

Just in case Santa didn’t make it to your house this year, we’re bringing you a handful of post-Christmas content. Because, unlike the big dude that lives up north, The Verge Deals team works hard all year scouring the internet to make sure its best discounts are all front and center for you to see. The discounts available right now are a bit sparse, but we’ve still managed to wrangle a handful that we think are worth looking into if you’re looking for something to treat yourself.

Currently, Google’s Nest Hub Max is still on sale at Best Buy and Target for $174.99 (normally $229.99). While it may not offer the same, room-filling sound as the Nest Audio, the Max features a gorgeous 10-inch screen with a great camera for making video calls. It also offers extensive smart home controls and offers up personalized information based on whoever is looking at the screen. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub Max $ 174 $ 230 24 % off $ 174 The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch screen and an integrated camera for making video calls. It is Google’s largest and most complete Google Assistant smart display. $175 at Best Buy$174 at Target

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit is usually $119.99, but is currently discounted to $99.99 at Best Buy, and comes packaged with everything you need to set up a small area of customizable accent lighting. The bundle comes packaged with ten individual touch-activated pieces that can be programmed to display specific themes or mirror the colors on your computer monitor, allowing for a more immersive gaming experience. Just like other Nanoleaf products, the modular light panels can also be controlled using either the Nanoleaf app or voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle (ten-pack smarter kit) $ 100 $ 120 17 % off $ 100 Nanoleaf’s smaller light panels come in different shapes and light up with over 16 million colors. Expansion kits can be added to create larger, abstract geometric shapes of light. $100 at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are discounted to $249 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $329). Not quite their lowest price ever, but still worth checking out if you’re shopping for a relatively inexpensive pair of high-quality noise-canceling headphones. Living up to their name, the Bose headphones are remarkably comfortable, in addition to providing excellent noise cancellation. While the QuietComfort 45 headphones can’t be used while charging and lack audio support over USB-C, the solid battery life should ensure that these occasions are rare. Read our review.

You can also find Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II discounted to the same price at Amazon and Best Buy, lowering the $299 earbuds to just $249. The QuietComfort Earbuds may lack multipoint Bluetooth support and wireless charging but still provide excellent noise cancellation and sound quality. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $ 249 $ 299 17 % off $ 249 With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. $249 at Best Buy$249 at Amazon

If you’re running out of space on your PC or PlayStation 5, the 2TB WD Black SN850 SSD is currently available for $229.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this drive, which usually costs $359.99. This is a little pricey but condenses a lot of storage into a single drive, and this model comes equipped with a heatsink that makes it compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 5.

M.2 SSDs like the SN850 are much easier to install than older storage methods, allowing you to slot them into a motherboard or other device with an M.2 slot without the need for cables. SSDs also offer much faster transfer speeds than older SATA storage methods, allowing files to be moved around quickly and games to load faster.

You can also find discounts on the 1TB model at Best Buy for $154.99. The 1TB model is a good option if you need a drive with a less expensive entry fee, but the 2TB model is the best value of the bunch.

