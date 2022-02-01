Refurbished Sonos tech is up to $140 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Sonos deals can be hard to come by, but right now, you can save a lot of money if you don’t mind buying products refurbished. Sonos is currently discounting a range of its items, including the latest generation of the Sonos One, which at $149 is $70 cheaper than its $218 retail cost when purchased new. If you want a Sonos speaker that you can use at home or portably as a powerful Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled speaker, check out the Move, which costs $319 through Sonos’ refurb store (usually $399).

Other highlights include the first-generation Sonos Beam soundbar. Originally $399, it’s selling for $259 instead. While it lacks the second-gen Beam’s support for Dolby Atmos, it’s still a competent soundbar that is otherwise similar to the newer version. Read our review of the first-gen Sonos Beam.

All of these refurbished products are certified directly from Sonos, so it’s assuring to know that the company itself has tested and cleaned each product before reselling them. Each item will arrive in a box with the original accessories and cables, as well as a one-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

In case you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Bose’s latest noise-canceling headphones, the QC45, are back down to their lowest price yet. Normally $329, they’re $279 at Best Buy and Amazon. These build on the comfort, excellent noise cancellation effect, and leading battery life of the QC35 that released several years ago. If you’re a fan of Bose headphones, our reviewer Chris Welch thinks these might be the model that you’ve been waiting for. Read our review.

The OnePlus 10 will soon be released in the US, but these OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals are nothing to sneeze at. Last year’s models are available for even less than their Black Friday prices. Starting with the OnePlus 9, you can snag the 128GB version for $549.99 at Best Buy.

If your budget allows for it, the 256GB version of the OnePlus 9 Pro is also on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy, which is also a new all-time low that’s $320 less than its typical $1,069 price tag. Note, however, that to get these deals, you must activate the phones with a carrier through Best Buy. If you’d rather not do that, Amazon’s also selling the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Pro 9 unlocked for $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.

No matter the configuration you buy, both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro boast a Snapdragon 888 processor, large OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and a great 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. In fact, as we noted in our review, the Pro 9 really isn’t all that different from the OnePlus 9. What it does boast, however, are niceties like faster wireless charging, a telephoto lens, an aluminum frame, and a stabilized main camera.

Another thing to note is that neither phone supports 5G on AT&T. Read our reviews of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

If you don’t mind your tech being clad in yellow, orange, pink, or green, right now, you can pick up the 24-inch, M1-equipped iMac with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an eight-core GPU in one of those shades for $1,349.99 at Amazon. This $100 discount will show up at checkout, and in case you were wondering, it’s an all-time low price for the latest version of Apple’s redesigned desktop machine.

As Monica Chin wrote in our review, this is the iMac most people should buy, whether you’re buying it for school, professional work, or when you’re retired and living the good life. It offers the speedy, efficient M1 processor that we continue to be impressed by, as well as a variety of other great features most will appreciate, including a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a slim, sleek design, a sharp 4.5K Retina display, improved speakers, and more.

Those dedicated few who are still keeping to their New Year’s fitness resolutions may appreciate today’s discount on the classic version of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. Typically $349.99, the 42mm model with GPS support is selling for $299.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is its lowest price ever. Both retailers also have the larger 46mm configurations for $329.99, which is just $50 off its normal price.

This watch runs the new WearOS 3 platform that Google and Samsung collaborated on, though it’s best paired with a recent Galaxy phone. If that happens to be you, we found the smartphone offers great performance and expansive health tracking. Unlike the standard Galaxy Watch 4, this classic style brings back the rotating bezel that makes navigating the OS a little more intuitive. Though, its chunkier design may get in the way of your workouts. Read our review.

Still in the fitness world, for a more affordable smartwatch alternative, the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Charge 5 are selling at their lowest prices yet. Starting with the Charge 5, Amazon is selling it for $119.25, while Best Buy has it for $119.95 ($60 off). We weren’t impressed by its relatively small touchscreen, though it does boast excellent battery life. Read our review.

Meanwhile, the more capable Versa 3 is selling for $179.95 at Amazon and Best Buy. Our wearables reviewer, Victoria Song, recommends the Apple Watch look-alike at this price.

Note that while Best Buy’s throwing in six months of Fitbit Premium with the Charge 5, Amazon’s offering a 90-day Fitbit Premium trial on either wearable. That subscription offer, however, is available to new users only.

Here are some other deals we’re digging today:

The cheapest Ring video doorbell is even more affordable today. Normally $59.99, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is selling for $49.99 at B&H Photo. Unlike its pricier siblings, you can only use this as a hardwired doorbell, but it otherwise offers similar features like 1080p video, night vision, custom motion detection zones, and more.

If you’re in the market for a smart light switch, you can buy the TP-Link Kasa HS200 Smart Light Switch for $13.50 when you clip the 10 percent coupon, which is one of its best prices yet and a nice discount from its original $20 price.

This 2TB PCIe 4 M.2 SSD from Crucial is down to just $259.99 at Best Buy today. It normally costs $319.99. Its speeds are PS5-ready, but you’ll need a heatsink if you want to install it in your console.