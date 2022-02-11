Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 remains one of our favorite gaming laptops, despite its lack of a webcam. This cool and powerful laptop has returned to its lowest price at Best Buy. The G15 is normally available for $1849.99, but Best Buy has currently discounted it to $1,549.99. While Asus has recently updated its 15-inch Zephyrus line to include a webcam and more powerful CPU, the collection of specs still makes last year’s model extremely competitive at this price point. This model of the G15 includes a Ryzen 9 CPU, an RTX 3070 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The Verge’s Monica Chin reviewed this laptop for us about a year ago and enjoyed the robust battery life and performance of this laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $1,550

$1,850

17% off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. Despite not having a webcam, it’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1,550 at Best Buy

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are the company’s latest noise-canceling model. While they normally retail for $169.99, you can currently find them on Amazon for just $129.99. In addition to boasting active noise cancellation, these earbuds also feature multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and support for the LDAC audio codec. It’s used to provide more efficient data compression for Bluetooth audio, and it can provide a better listening experience with higher-quality or lossless audio files. While we haven’t had a chance to review this model of Anker’s earbuds, The Verge’s Becca Farsace reviewed the Soundcore Liberty 2 and thought they offered an excellent set of features for their price point, a trend that Anker has continued with the Liberty 3 Pro.

The aptly named Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker from JBL is an excellent travel companion. This lozenge-shaped speaker is its variety of fun colorways typically sells for $79.99 but is currently discounted to $59.99 at Amazon. The built-in carabiner that gives the Clip 4 its namesake is perfect for hanging off your backpack or dangling it from a shower curtain. The IP67 weatherproofing lets the Clip 4 withstand getting more than a little wet, and the 10-hour battery life is perfect for prolonged excursions.

JBL Clip 4 $60

$80

26% off The latest entry in the JBL clip line of Bluetooth speakers retains the same integrated carabiner of its predecessor while including a more powerful speaker. It also manages to reduce the overall silhouette of the speaker by adopting a flatter, more squared-off shape, as opposed to the circular lozenge shape of the Clip 3. $60 at Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is an Apple Watch-wannabe that you can get at Amazon and Best Buy for just $200 ($100 off). While The Verge’s review from Brent Rose wasn’t thrilled with the Fitbit Sense, it may be a good choice if you’re looking for a wearable that can measure in-depth fitness metrics like SpO2, breathing rate, skin temperature, and more. This discount makes a more compelling case for the Fitbit Sense.

For Samsung users looking for a similarly priced alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently available for the same price at Amazon ($199.99). This watch offers many of the same features as the Fitbit but with enhanced functionality for Samsung phone users. However, this wearable received a similarly moderate score in our review by Dieter Bohn.

Fitbit Sense $200

$300

34% off One of Fitbit’s more recent product releases, the Sense includes FD clearance and allows you to track your stress levels in addition to measuring your blood oxygen levels. The watch also includes Google Assistant support. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

Whether you’re prepping for the imminent release of the Steam Deck or just need a little extra real estate for your Nintendo Switch games, you’re going to want a microSD card — and a big one, at that. This deal at Amazon discounts the 512GB model of the SanDisk Ultra SD to $54.99, hacking off nearly half of the original $107.99 price.

SanDisk Ultra SD Card (512GB) $55

$108

50% off An essential component for digital cameras, smartphones, the Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck, SD cards provide a remarkable amount of storage for their size. There are several manufacturers of SD cards, but this model provides a reliable compromise between performance, capacity, and price. $55 at Amazon