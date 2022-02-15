Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was already six days ago, and we’re now just 10 days away from the launch of the new Galaxy S22 phones. But today, just like any other, we’re talking deals.
Teeing off, those exact Samsung Galaxy S22 phones already have some juicy deals even before you get them in your grubby mitts. There are some choice bonuses to take advantage of if you preorder by February 24th, and while we’ve gone into some of the details and carrier promos, here’s the long-short you should know right now: if you preorder any Galaxy S22 phone, you’ll get a free storage upgrade and credit back from Samsung to use on accessories or future products (with an added $50 credit exclusively for Verge readers).
What that means is at the very top rung of the Galaxy S22 ladder, the 6.8-inch, stylus-equipped S22 Ultra with the base 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM normally costs $1,199.99, but now, paying that same amount is good for the 256GB / 12GB version alongside $250 of credit from Samsung. The 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus with these same promos now costs $999.99 for an upgraded 256GB model and gets you $200 credit. Lastly, the base model 6.1-inch S22 now costs $799.99 for 256GB of storage and nets you $150 in credit back.
While our full reviews of Samsung’s new lineup are coming soon, be sure to check out our videos on the S22 Ultra and the S22 and S22 Plus duo.
Sticking with Samsung deals for a moment but in the form of a very different kind of tech product, the Samsung T7 1TB portable USB-C SSD is selling for a new low price of $109.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This portable drive is designed to deliver fast read-write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s that make transferring files quick and easy. Fast portable SSDs are also great for editing photos and videos right off the drive, which is particularly handy for pros who need to work at a lightning pace. The drive comes in splashy blue and red color options, or if you prefer a more humdrum look, there is also gray.
If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop and prefer AMD’s Ryzen offerings over Intel processors, Dell is selling its Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $1,518.99 ($581 off MSRP). This laptop utilizes a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and combines it with Nvidia’s RTX 3070 video card. The 15.6-inch 1080p display supports up to 165Hz refresh and a 3ms response time — slightly above-average specs for even the fastest games. While the built-in 512GB SSD is not a ton of storage, you can upgrade it later if you choose, and the excellent battery life (for its class of laptop, at least) means you don’t always have to be tethered to a wall for even the shortest play sessions. Read our review.
Speaking of gaming, there are a bunch of great deals to be had on exclusives for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. First off, one of the best side-scrollers around right now (and undisputedly the best game of all time with a “Funky Mode”) Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon (digital) and Best Buy. Or, if you prefer your Nintendo stars to be squishier and pinker, Kirby Star Allies is also $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
Over on the PlayStation front, three of the best exclusives that actually make the PS5 actually worth owning are all discounted down to their historically low prices. Demon’s Souls may be a beautifully punishing experience, but it is going easier on your wallet at $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Also, third-person roguelike shooter Returnal is $49.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart matches that deal at Amazon and Best Buy. Maybe this is Amazon and Best Buy’s way of treating anyone who had a disappointing Valentine’s Day and needs some alone time with quality games?
Another helping of deals:
- Microsoft is selling its wired Xbox Stereo Headset is $46.99 instead of the usual $59.99. That’s a 22 percent discount on a well-rounded pair of cans for gaming.
- The battery-powered Google Nest Cam can be used indoors or outdoors, and it’s currently $149.99 ($30 off) at BuyDig and the Google Store.
- In addition to that Alienware M15 deal above, Dell also has its Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop with a Ryzen 9 5900 and RTX 3080 for $2,199.99. That’s $700 off, and you get a sought-after GPU included.
- LG’s 65-inch QNED mini-LED UHD TV is seeing a rare discount of nearly $300 off at Amazon. That drops the 65QNED90UPA model down to $1,299.99, though there are not many left in stock.
- If you need a lot of storage for extra games on an Xbox Series console or PC, the Seagate 2TB HDD for Xbox is $69.99 ($22.50 off) at Best Buy. You can play older games directly off of it, but Xbox Series X / S games can just be stored for saving space on the console’s SSD.
