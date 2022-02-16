Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).

The Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent Android smartwatch, one that is particularly ideal for those already tapped into the Samsung ecosystem. As we noted in our review last year, the latest Samsung wearable sports a responsive interface and offers greater support for third-party apps — it also runs on Google’s new Wear OS 3. It comes with a range of sensors, too, which allow it to support 95 different kinds of workout tracking and features like body composition analysis. Read our review.

Valentine’s Day sales are starting to wind down, but with President’s Day quickly approaching, the deals just keep coming. If you don’t mind buying refurbished, for instance, you can currently save some on a host of popular items during eBay President’s Day sale. Now through February 21st, the retailer is taking 15 percent off anything listed in its President’s Day hub when you use promo code PREZDAY15 at checkout.

The sale includes new items as well, but we found some of the best discounts to be on refurbished models sold directly from the manufacturers. For example, if you’re shopping for budget-friendly pair of true wireless earbuds, Jabra’s Elite 85t — which normally retail for $229.99 new — are selling for $68 through Jabra’s digital storefront on eBay with promo code PREZDAY15. Although the Elite 85t are not Jabra’s newest model, they still support good noise cancellation, excellent on-earbud controls, and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously, a feature many wireless earbuds still lack. Read our Jabra Elite 85t review.

Jabra Elite 85t (refurbished) $68

$230

71% off The follow-up to the Elite 75t include solid noise cancellation, excellent on-earbud controls, and the ability to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices at once. To receive the discount at eBay, use promo code PREZDAY15 at checkout. $68 at eBay

If you’d rather integrate your audio into something you might wear every day, a refurbished pair of the sporty Bose Frames Tempo are on sale at eBay for $139.40 instead of $249.99, the price if you were to purchase a pair new. These unique, USB-C sunglasses feature speakers built directly into their frame and, as we noted in our review, boast the best sound quality of all the models in Bose’s current Frames lineup. Again, you must use the code PREZDAY15 at checkout to receive the discount.

Bose Frames Tempo (refurbished) $139

$250

45% off The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle. The USB-C sunglasses don’t cover or obstruct your ears, either, allowing you to stay alert to the outside world while enjoying music or a podcast. $139 at eBay

If you’re on the market for an affordable robot vacuum, you can also pick up a refurbished iRobot Roomba i7 Plus from iRobot’s storefront on eBay for $450.49 when you use promo code PREZDAY15. That’s about 50 percent off the typical price of the vacuum, which retails for $849.99 new. The i7 Plus might be an older model — and quite loud, at that — but it can still automatically empty its own bin and map your entire home. Read our review.

iRobot Roomba i7 Plus vacuum (refurbished) $450

$850

48% off The iRobot Roomba i7 Plus is an impressive robot vacuum that automatically empties the bin and is capable of smart mapping your entire home. $450 at eBay

There aren’t that many laptops on the market that boast a 17-inch screen, never mind one that’s as powerful and portable as the LG Gram 17. We recently called the LG Gram 17 the best laptop for fans of big screens, praising how surprisingly lightweight the device is. Despite its oversized display, it’s only slightly heavier than the 13-inch MacBook Air, and features 12 hours of battery life, quiet operation, and a terrific keyboard.

Unfortunately, at $1,849.99, it can be expensive. Right now, however, you can buy the LG Gram 17 at Amazon with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,541.74, nearly its best price to date. Read our review.

LG Gram 17 $1,542

$1,800

15% off The LG Gram 17 is our choice for the best lightweight 17-inch laptop to buy in 2022. $1,542 at Amazon

You can secure your home for a little less today, thanks to Eufy’s $50 discount on our pick for the best floodlight camera. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, The Verge’s smart home reviewer, recommends the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for most people, praising its 360-degree field of view, which can pan and tilt to cover a large area. While it’s not the best-looking security camera, what it lacks in style, it makes up for in features, including tunable LED floodlights and lack of monthly fees. The hardwired camera typically retails for $299.99, but today, Eufy is selling it through its Amazon storefront for $249.99 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro $250

$300

17% off Packing advanced AI tracking, a 360-degree field of view, and tunable lighting, this floodlight cam has got some seriously smart moves. What it lacks in style, it makes up for in function. $250 at Amazon

Some other deals we’re digging today