Right now, you can save $30 on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S at eBay, which drops the price to $269.99 — the lowest we have seen yet. Reputable eBay seller Antonline is offering two options: the standard Xbox Series S console and the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle. Both packages get you the console and a matching white controller for that nice $269.99 price, but the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle includes extra in-game content for both free-to-play titles. If you’re hesitant about eBay purchases, Antonline maintains a 98.8 percent positive feedback score on its eBay store and offers a 30-day money-back return policy.

While the Series S may be the lesser of the two Xbox consoles in terms of features and power, lacking a disc drive, and topping out at 1440p for games while the Series X renders games in 4K, it can play all the same digital titles. Just be aware that the 512GB of storage may feel a little slim if you’re into big, 100GB-plus games like Call of Duty: Warzone. Though, we’re always on the lookout for sales on storage for you, including ones that are compatible with Xbox consoles, so feel free to subscribe to the Verge Deals newsletter for twice-a-week deals right to your inbox.

Modern consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have been very difficult to get a hold of for well over a year now. And the frequency of console restocks ebbs and flows at random, adding another challenge to snagging one. Availability increased around the holidays, but now we’re in a dry spell. But at least for the little Xbox Series S, it’s great to see that we’re at the point where discounts are becoming common — and getting better every month. Maybe one day in our lifetimes we’ll even see deals on the Series X and PS5.