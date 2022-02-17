Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptops have been a triumph of performance thanks to the beefy M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, as well as a redesign that saw the welcome return of dedicated ports for HDMI and SD cards. They’re also on the pricey side, starting at $1,999.99 and going way up from there. Now, the faster 14-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core M1 Pro CPU and 1TB of storage has dropped to a new low price of $2,249.99 at Amazon — reflected as an automatic discount when it is added to your cart.

This laptop configuration features Apple’s M1 Pro processor, complete with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The M1 Pro in this machine has 10-cores along with a 16-core GPU that makes it more than capable for heavy content work across Apple and Adobe apps for photo and video editing and more.

We have recently seen similar MacBook Pro deals flicker on and off at times at Amazon, often selling out quickly. So be sure to act quickly if you’re contemplating the new MacBook Pro.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) $2,250

$2,499

10% off The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory. $2,250 at Amazon (1TB)