This Surface Pro 8 bundle is $240 off at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is currently the lowest price we’ve seen in the past several months. Normally, this configuration of Microsoft’s tablet with the Type Cover costs $1,239.98 but is currently $999.98 at Best Buy, an excellent value for both products. When The Verge writer Monica Chin reviewed this laptop for us, she had no shortage of good things to say about it. Between the 120Hz display and the refreshed aesthetic, this is a model we can definitely recommend.

While there are other configurations available at a discount, the model we’ve featured here uses an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage capacity.

Dell is currently discounting its 2021 XPS 13 laptop, with some configurations receiving discounts as high as $450 off. The model featured in our review by Monica Chin typically costs $1669.99, but is currently discounted to $1399.99 on Dell’s website. This configuration comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. The 13-inch, touch-capacitive display is powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics and has a 1920x1200 resolution. This version is equipped with the most powerful processor supported by this laptop, but pricier configurations are available if you need a laptop with a better display, more storage, or memory.

I personally think that buying a new phone without investing in a case should be borderline illegal, we’re not here to pass judgement. But just in case you’re interested, Otterbox is currently offering a promotion to anyone that needs a case for their new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone. Right now, you’ll receive a 10 percent discount at checkout if you purchase a screen protector and a case for any phone in the Galaxy S22 lineup.

This promotion covers a wide variety of cases, including those of different colors and designs, as well as the slimmer models. It also extends to the more rugged models, like those in the Defender and Symmetry series, as well as the folio-style Strada series.

Best Buy is currently discounting two models of EVGA capture cards. The EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Card normally sells for $219.99 but is currently discounted to $104.99. It’s an impressive discount for a capture card that can record up to 1440p footage from consoles at 60 frames per second (FPS). The card can also support 4K passthrough at up to 60 FPS as well.

If you’re in the market for something a little more budget-conscious, Best Buy has also discounted the EVGA XR1 Lite, which normally sells for $99.99, but is currently available for $49.99. This model shares a similar form factor to the XR1 Pro but it tops out at capturing 1080p at 60 FPS. Just like the more expensive model, the XR1 Lite also supports 4K passthrough at 60 FPS.

For comparison, Elgato’s popular capture card, the HD60 S+, is available from Best Buy as well for $159.99 and shares similar specs to the XR1 Lite, but at nearly triple the price.

