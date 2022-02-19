Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

I know Saturdays are usually for sleeping in, but I hope you don’t sleep on this round of deals. Drop has a very special sale on its exclusive collection of MT3 profile keycaps for Cherry-style mechanical keyboards. You can buy two base or ortholinear sets of keycaps and get them for the price of one when you use code MT3FREE until Sunday, February 20th. That may sound like a jumble of confusing jargon for the mechanical keyboard uninitiated, but that’s ok, because we’re here to help people learn as well as save.

Drop’s signature MT3 keycaps have a deeply scalloped contour for your fingers to gently rest in as you type. They fit most Cherry MX keyboard switches — the most commonly used type out there — and they’re made of high quality ABS or PBT plastics. They’re designed by Matt3o, and come in all kinds of funky colorways, ranging from a touch of retro to futuristic. This deal is exclusively on the base kits (the QWERTY layouts you’re used to seeing) and ortholinear kits (highly specialized boards with keys arranged in an even grid), with prices ranging from $110 to $130 per set.

Since Drop has the exclusive rights to the MT3 tooling, there are no knockoffs or counterfeits out there to rip these off, but they’re also much easier to come by compared to keycaps sold in group-buys that can take months to deliver. Some of these MT3 keycaps have already sold out at Drop, but if you hurry you can still snag a pair of cool sets with this offer and essentially save 50 percent.

Now for a deal that isn’t just for us keyboard fanatics. Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has been a bonafide hit with content creators and power users alike, is now available for $2,299 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $200 off the supersized, base-level model, which comes equipped with the M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. The larger MacBook Pro is ideal for photo and video editing given its excellent display and blazing-fast performance, especially when using native Apple apps like Final Cut X. The screen may have a polarizing notch at the top of it, but with terrific hardware under the hood and a wealth of convenient ports, it’s easier to overlook. Read our review.

On the topic of speed and performance, Samsung’s 1TB PCIe 4.0-ready 980 Pro is currently on sale for $169.99, complete with a heatsink, at Best Buy and Amazon. This M.2 SSD is fast enough for a serious PC or even the PlayStation 5, and right now it’s $80 off its regular price of $249.99. If you don’t need the heatsink — a requirement for the PS5 — the price is even lower at Amazon, where you can pick it up right now for $149.99, its second-best price to date. While there are certainly larger configurations available, this robust drive should hold a fair amount of games, allowing you to effectively double the storage capacity of your PS5.

If you’re into PC gaming, or simply desire a high-quality mouse that doesn’t look like a UFO that’s about to take off from your desk, the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is on sale at Amazon and GameStop right now for $77.99, an all-time low. This lightweight mouse was developed with esports in mind, but you’d never guess it just by looking at its svelte, true ambidextrous design. That’s because it can easily blend in with just about any desk setup without being overbearing or garish, something that is a common occurrence with many gaming-focused peripherals.

There is a newer model of this mouse — the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which is currently on sale at Amazon for $149 — but it costs nearly double the sale price of the last-gen G Pro. Luckily, you can’t go wrong with the original model.

Microsoft’s Xbox Stereo Headset is already an affordable value proposition at its full price of $59.99, but it’s now a steal given it’s currently available for about $46 at Amazon, Microsoft, Target, and Best Buy. This headset shares a lot in common with the pricier Xbox Wireless Headset — it’s just wired with a 3.5mm cable. That same wire makes it compatible with just about anything that uses a headphone jack, including non-Xbox consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We see these drop in price once in a while, and they’re worth a look if you want a no-frills gaming headset that nails the essentials. Read our review.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, another gaming favorite of ours, has returned to an all-time low of $139.99 ($40 off) at GameStop and Walmart. The excellence of the Elite Series 2 comes from its myriad customization options, which lets you fine-tune how the controller feels with a swappable D-pad and thumbsticks. Its optional rear paddle buttons are also mappable to whatever function you please, allowing you to have the edge in first-person shooters and other games where it's essential to keep both thumbs on the sticks at all times. Read our review.

