Apple’s iPad Mini from 2021 has been difficult to find in stock at times recently, but that hasn’t stopped the model with expanded storage from going on a nice discount. You can pick up an iPad Mini with 256GB of storage for $599 at Walmart in space gray. This Wi-Fi configuration of the latest Mini normally costs $649 with that much storage, but this $50 discount helps make it more affordable. The iPad Mini features a larger 8.3-inch screen than prior models, and a refreshed, flat-sided design with USB-C, and Apple Pencil 2 compatibility for magnetic charging, like the iPad Pro. Read our review.

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi) $599

$649

8% off Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display that’s reminiscent of last year’s iPad Air. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $599 at Walmart (256GB)

Wireless audio company Tribit recently announced the follow-up to its StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker, and it’s already seeing a 10 percent discount direct from Tribit for $53.99. Though, if the recent unseasonable warmth has you excited for outdoor activities, like biking, you may want to also consider the original StormBox Micro, which is now down to just $38.24 ($11.76 off) at Amazon after you click the on-page 10 percent-off coupon.

These little speakers output big sound, and you can attach them to your backpack strap or bicycle handlebars with its built-in rubber strap. It’s made to be secure enough to take to the streets or the great outdoors with confidence that it stays put, and its IP67 rating ensures that it can keep on providing your own personal soundtrack even if the weather turns on you. Just try not to harsh other people’s mellow with excessively loud tunes while enjoying the serenity of nature, ok?

Tribit StormBox Micro $38

$50

24% off Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small speaker that attaches to things and gets loud. It has a battery life of up to eight hours and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. $38 at Amazon

For a more intimate audio experience, or at least as intimate as barking commands at your friends in Destiny 2 gets, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is down to $59.99 at Amazon and Walmart. This $20 discount is around its historical low price, and it includes a few color options ranging from a stealthy black and a vibrant blue/red to a unique two-tone white and light blue.

The G435 is hard to beat when it comes to a value proposition in the wireless gaming headset space. It’s The Verge’s pick for best multiplatform wireless gaming headset, thanks to its combination of Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and its compatibility with PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It sadly lacks Xbox support, but if you use any combination of the other platforms, you simply cannot go wrong for just about 60 bucks.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $60

$80

26% off Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart

From a colorful headset to adding color to your TV, the Govee Immersion TV LED backlight is down to $63.94 on Amazon after you click the on-page coupon to save an additional $10. This totals the savings out to about $23, and brings this expansive bias lighting kit down to its all-time low price.

This Govee setup from 2020 uses a small camera mounted above or below your TV to change the color of the synced LED strip mounted to the back of your TV in real-time — matching what’s on your screen. It can add some “wow” factor to your movies, shows, and games especially if you prefer watching/playing in a dark room. There is a newer model these days with added light bars, but compared to this deal price it is about $90 more. Read our review of the 2020 model.

Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2020) $64

$87

27% off If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. It works with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue. $64 at Amazon

Finally, this is a friendly reminder that today is the last day to take advantage of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 preorder perks. If you want any of the new Galaxy phones with improved cameras and four years of software support, it’s your chance to still get a free storage upgrade and up to $250 credit from Samsung.

The $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra gets $250 credit with an upgrade to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for free. The $999.99 Galaxy S22 Plus gets $200 credit with 256GB of storage, and the base $799.99 Galaxy S22 qualifies for $150 credit with that same free 256GB upgrade. Be sure to check out our full review of the S22 Ultra and our hands-on video of the S22 and S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,200 Samsung’s 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera array, an S-Pen setup akin to the discontinued Note series, a variable refresh rate screen up to 120Hz, and up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM. $1,200 at Samsung (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus $1,000 Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus features a 6.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and a larger 4,500 mAh battery than its smaller counterpart as well as ultra-wide band. $1,000 at Samsung (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 $800 Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance. Verge readers who preorder from Samsung.com get $150 credit from Samsung. $800 at Samsung (256GB)

