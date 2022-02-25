Samsung’s 49-inch gaming monitor is back to its lowest price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Returning to its all-time low price, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is discounted to $1,999.99 at Amazon, a hefty discount from its typical $2,499.99 price. While there are certainly less expensive gaming monitors out there, few of them can boast specs quite like the G9. The 49-inch curved, mini-LED gaming panel has a resolution of 5120 x 1440p and a whopping 240Hz refresh rate.

The display has a pair of HDMI ports but also has a single input for a DisplayPort connection, and its two USB-A ports also support data passthrough. With so much screen real estate, it's handy that the G9 can display two different video sources at their native resolution simultaneously, allowing you to take full advantage of the vast display. Read our review.

The first Razer keyboard to feature a 65 percent layout is also wireless. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is usually available for $179.99, but it can currently be found at both Amazon and Best Buy for just $119.99. This discount currently matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this keyboard.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini nixes the function row, number pad, and a few of the less popular keys for a board that takes up a bare minimum of space while retaining as much functionality as possible. The keyboard can pair with devices via Bluetooth or wireless 2.4GHz and can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge. It also uses a detachable USB-C connection that allows you to top the battery off quickly and uses custom cable mods too.

While it doesn’t use Razer’s optical switches, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can be equipped with your choice of Razer’s proprietary linear yellow or clicky green switches.

A pair of webcams from Logitech is currently on sale. Right now, you can find the Logitech 4K Pro webcam at B&H photo for $159.99, a decent value for a camera that typically sells for $199.99. Based on our research, it's tough to find a 4K webcam for less than $200, making this sale certainly worthy of consideration.

As the name suggests, the 4K Pro webcam is capable of recording 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second — more specifically, at a resolution of 4096 x 2160p. It's also capable of recording at 1080p and 720p up to speeds of 60fps and 90fps, respectively. This high-resolution capture capability also allows you to log in to your computer using Windows Hello facial recognition. The lens has an adjustable field of view, and the camera is also equipped with a pair of built-in mics for audio capture.

Of course, if you’re planning on doing any type of streaming on a regular basis, you’ll be better served by a dedicated microphone. Thankfully, Best Buy is offering a bundle that combines the Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam with the Blue Yeti USB microphone. Purchased separately, this bundle would cost you $229.99, but it’s currently discounted to $149.99 at Best Buy.

While the camera only features a maximum capture resolution of 1080p at 30fps, this is more than enough for streaming and other scenarios that demand a dedicated webcam. Some of the features that make this standalone camera a better choice are the larger field of view and the autofocus function. A dedicated webcam also offers greater control over your image — in this case, by way of Logitech’s Capture software, which allows you to fine-tune brightness, contrast, and other settings.

Meanwhile, the Blue Yeti standalone mic offers a drastic improvement in terms of audio quality. The robust condenser microphone offers a variety of pickup patterns and can be mounted to a boom if you need to free up some space on your desk.

