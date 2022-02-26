Philips’s color-changing Gradient Lightstrip has dropped to an all-time low at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Philips Hue smart lighting has long been one of the preferred smart home accessories for passionate aficionados and newbies alike. That’s because the lights are relatively easy to start off your home automation with, expansive enough to build off of, and they just look cool.

If you’re already invested in the Hue ecosystem, you can pick up the fancier Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip for $212.49 at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon for 15 percent off. The discount brings the colorful, 65-inch LED strip down to an all-time low price, saving you nearly $38. Unlike Philip’s standard lightstrips, these can display a multitude of colors simultaneously, making them a great fit for mounting behind your TV as a bias light.

Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need the optional, $230 Play HDMI Sync Box if you want the responsive lightstrip to match the colors being displayed on your TV. The deal also doesn’t include the Hue Hub, so it may be best for users that already own one.

If you’re in need of a streaming device upgrade, there are two great Roku deals to choose from right now at Amazon. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus, which supports Dolby Vision, is down to a new low price of $49 ($21 off), while its non-stick-shaped cousin, the Roku Express 4K Plus, is on sale for $29.99 ($10 off). Both models came out in 2021 and support 4K, though the Streaming Stick 4K Plus gets the nod for its better HDR output and more streamlined form-factor — after all, it’s always nice to have your streaming device hidden behind your TV.

Yesterday, we highlighted an excellent deal on a bundle containing a Logitech webcam and Blue Yeti microphone, which has since expired. If you’re still in need of a webcam, however, you’re in luck: the Logitech C920S Pro webcam is on sale at Newegg for $59.99 ($10 off). If you’re not partial to Newegg, whether due to the recent customer service horror stories or for some other reason, the webcam is also on sale at Best Buy for $59.99.

Regardless of where you buy it, the Logitech C920S Pro is a great choice for a webcam, one that gets our top marks as the best webcam for most people. It has good image quality right out of the box without any tinkering, and it records 1080p resolution up to 30 frames per second. It also touts relatively fast auto-focus and a welcome 78-degree field of view.

According to Apple — and our own testing — the Apple Watch Series 7 can charge 33 percent faster than the previous model, but you need to have the right cable and power adapter to take advantage of the improved charging speeds. Thankfully, that cable is on sale if you’re in need of a spare or want to replace an older one.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch USB-C Magnetic Fast Charger Cable at Amazon and Walmart for $23.99 instead of $29, its best price to date. The one-meter cable is also compatible with previous Apple Watch models, but if you pair it with an 18W power adapter or one with a higher wattage output, you’ll only see faster charging speeds on the Series 7. Apple has a list of compatible power adapters, too, if you want to ensure compatibility.

If you’re in need of additional storage for your Xbox Series X / S, Seagate’s 512GB Storage Expansion Card is currently on sale for $109.99 at B&H Photo. The proprietary expansion card matches the speed of the internal SSD found in Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, ensuring fast performance that can keep up with the latest games. It’s arguably an essential purchase for Xbox Series S owners, too, as the console only has 364GB of usable storage.

If you haven’t used one before, the expansion card simply plugs into the open slot on the back of the console, effectively doubling the storage of a Series S or adding about 50 percent more storage to an Xbox Series X. Just note that a coupon for $29.01 applies automatically at checkout, which brings the SSD down to one of its best prices to date.

