Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast is back down to its lowest price

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, which means you only have a few more days to take advantage of the streaming device deals currently available (and receive your purchase on time). Right now, you can pick up what we consider to be the best streaming device on the market, the Chromecast with Google TV, at a discount. Normally $49.99, it’s on sale at Best Buy, Target, Adorama, and Walmart for $39.99, matching its lowest price to date.

Google’s latest Chromecast offers support for 4K content, Dolby Atmos sound with compatible content, and Dolby Vision HDR, as well as access to all the major streaming services. The streamer also makes it easy to find something to watch, with software that brings together recommendations from a variety of different streaming services. The Chromecast even comes bundled with a good remote, one that lets you search for content using your voice via Google Assistant.

Though, it can do more than simply stream movies and TV shows. The Verge’s Cameron Faulkner says that the Steam Link app, used to wirelessly beam his PC games over Wi-Fi, is good in a pinch on this Chromecast. You can even connect a Bluetooth controller to the device. Read our review.

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, the best Alexa smart display you can currently buy, has also returned its lowest price to date. Regularly $129.99, Amazon and Best Buy are both currently selling the capable smart display for $89.99. Unlike its predecessor, last year’s model offers a better 13-megapixel camera, as well as faster performance. Otherwise, it’s similar to its first-gen counterpart, with the same display, speaker system, design, and feature set. Read our second-gen Echo Show 8 review.

Both retailers are discounting several other smart speakers as well, including the first-gen Echo Show 8, which is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $69.99 instead of $109.99. The smaller, second-gen Echo Show 5 is also on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $59.99 instead of $84.99, one of its better prices to date. Its 5.5-inch display is perfect for a nightstand, and you can set alarms with Alexa using your voice and tap the top of the Echo Show to snooze them. Note that, compared to the Echo Show 8, the Echo Show 5 only offers a single speaker and its camera isn’t as good.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $90

$130

31% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $90 at Amazon

$90 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021, second-gen) $60

$85

30% off Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it. $60 at Best Buy

$60 at Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro, today is your lucky day. Deals on Apple’s refreshed laptop have been hard to come by since it launched late last year, which is why today’s $200 discount is a standout. Costco is selling the 512GB, M1 Pro-equipped model for $1,749.99, a whopping $200 off the typical list price. The Costco deal is available only to members until February 11th (or while supplies last), however, non-members can still take advantage of a $100 discount, paying $1,849.99 after the five percent non-member surcharge takes effect.

We were incredibly impressed with the latest MacBook Pro line; in fact, we gave the 14-inch laptop a rare 9.5/10 in our review. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops we have ever tested, as well as one of the most powerful regardless of size. The 2021 MacBook Pro also offers some of the longest battery life we’ve seen in a laptop while boasting a beautiful display and terrific speakers.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) $1,750

$1,950

11% off The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory. $1,750 at Costco

On the market for an affordable security camera for outside your home? Right now, the third-gen Blink Outdoor camera is once again available with its floodlight attachment for $89.98 at Amazon and Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The battery-powered camera comes with a 700-lumen LED floodlight, which makes it easier to monitor what’s happening out on your driveway, entrance, or yard. It also includes the Sync Module 2, which is necessary for connecting these gadgets, as well as for connecting more Blink smart home gear in the future. Amazon is also extending the $50 discount to the Blink Outdoor camera with a solar charger mount, dropping the price to $79.98 at Amazon and Best Buy.

In terms of features, the Blink Outdoor camera offers motion detection, 1080p resolution, support for two-way audio, and Alexa voice control. You’ll also have to purchase the Sync Module separately for $35 if you buy the model with the solar charger mount.

If the MacBook Pro mentioned earlier is out of your budget, the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 — one of the best Chromebooks of 2022 — is also on sale today. Normally $369.99, you can currently buy the model with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM on Amazon for $325.88. That is the lowest we’ve seen the budget-friendly CM3 sell for since December when we saw it plummet to $269.99, its lowest price to date.

In our review, we noted how we liked that the small, portable Chromebook offers over 12 hours of battery life, includes a built-in stylus, has a dual-folding kickstand, and even a headphone jack. However, while it offers some great nice-to-haves, we noted the processor was weak even for this price range. While it’s fine for gaming, using Chrome, and making Zoom calls, the Chromebook didn’t perform consistently well on other tasks. Apps like Slack and Spotify froze and crashed often, and there was a lag between audio and video inputs when we made Zoom calls. Still, if you’re looking for a convertible Chrome OS device at a discount, the CM3 remains a solid bet.

