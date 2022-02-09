The Nintendo Switch is getting a rare discount at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The regular price for the standard Nintendo Switch is $299.99, but Woot is currently offering a rare discount on this popular handheld, lowering the price to $279.99 for Amazon Prime members. The standard Switch comes packaged with a pair of Joycons and a charging dock to connect the console with your TV. While the Switch does come equipped with built-in storage of 32GB, that space can go pretty quick with the number of titles available for this console. Besides being home to first-party Nintendo titles featuring Mario and Zelda, the Switch eShop is chock full of amazing indie titles like Shovel Knight and Hades.

The LG C1 OLED is a popular pick for The Verge staff, thanks to its combination of gaming features, slim profile, and image fidelity. Normally $2,499.99, Woot has made this 65-inch OLED TV available for just $1649.99, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model. Besides sporting a thin bezel and a slim profile, this 4K screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for an amazing depth of color. The C1 also boasts a number of excellent gamer-centric features like a 120Hz refresh rate and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync technology to keep your frame rates as smooth as possible.

The Elgato Facecam was recently touted by our own Cameron Faulkner as one of the best webcams you can get for less than $200. Normally this webcam would cost $199.99 but is currently discounted to $164.99 at Amazon — not quite the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular webcam but still a solid value. Capable of capturing FHD footage at 60 FPS, the features of the Elgato Facecam are a cut above what your typical laptop camera can provide. Just note that the Facecam doesn’t come equipped with a built-in mic, so you’ll still have to rely on either a standalone or built-in microphone on a laptop for audio. Make sure to check out our impressions of the Elgato Facecam for a more in-depth look.

Amazon is discounting a pair of our favorite gaming headsets. The HyperX Cloud II normally retails for $99.99 but is currently available for $59. This durable and comfortable headset features inline volume and mic controls, in addition to a virtual 7.1 surround sound. The 53mm drivers provide excellent sound quality, and the removable boom mic makes the Cloud II an amazing choice for gaming or just jamming out at your desk.

If you’re in the market for a wireless model, Amazon has also discounted the Razer Barracuda X. Normally, this headset sells for $99.99, but it has been discounted at Amazon and GameStop to $79.99. This headset has certainly been cheaper in the past but is still a solid deal for a 2.4Ghz wireless headset. Its predominantly plastic design makes it slightly less durable than the Cloud II, but the breathable earcups make it just as comfortable. The volume and mic controls are situated on the left earcup, and the boom mic is removable for a more innocuous appearance or easier storage.

