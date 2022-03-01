Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 have dropped to their lowest price in months

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

A good pair of noise-canceling headphones can be useful when you need to tune out the world around you, especially if you need to multitask or are on a deadline. That’s why today’s deal on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2, currently one of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones you can buy, is a standout.

Right now, multitaskers on the market for a solid set of headphones can pick up the gray model at Amazon for $225.50 instead of $249.99. That’s not as low as their sale price during Black Friday, but it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the headphones since and their second-best price to date. If you prefer the matte-black model, you can pick them up for just a few bucks more at Target for $229.99.

Boasting excellent multipoint Bluetooth support, the wireless headphones make it easy to pair with — and switch between — multiple devices. They also offer better sound quality and battery life than their predecessor, and they feature useful dial controls for both volume and noise cancellation. And while their noise-canceling tech isn’t quite as effective as Bose’s and Sony’s, they still do a good job at tuning out ambient sounds. Read our review.

The newest entry-level iPad was already the most affordable in Apple’s lineup. However, it’s even cheaper right now, thanks to a recent price drop at Walmart. If you’re someone who likes more storage, Walmart is selling the 256GB, Wi-Fi-equipped model for $429 instead of $479, its best price to date. If you’d prefer the LTE-equipped variant with 256GB of storage, B&H Photo is offering a $20 discount on the space gray model, selling it for $589 instead.

The ninth-generation iPad features a fast A13 Bionic processor, as well as a 12-megapixel front camera with Apple’s new Center Stage feature, which is designed to keep you properly framed and centered as you move around on video calls. Otherwise, the slate is similar in design to its predecessor, with a 10.2-inch display, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor located in the home button, and a Smart Connector that’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

Our pick for the best smart speaker you can buy is currently on sale for $99.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is just $10 shy of its best-ever price. The 2021 Echo Show 8 is faster than the last-gen model, and it boasts a superior 13-megapixel camera that’s great for video calls. Otherwise, it shares the same display, design, speaker system, and Alexa-enabled functionality in common with last year’s model, which is also currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $69.99, a $40 discount. Read our 2021 Echo Show 8 review.

The LG Gram 17, which we consider to be the best laptop for fans of big screens, is a unique device that boasts a massive 17-inch screen. Yet that big display comes with a price; at $1,849.99, it’s typically quite expensive. Today, however, Amazon is selling the Windows machine for one of its best prices to date. Right now, you can buy the model with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD at Amazon for $1,571.99 (your Amazon page may default to a cheaper third-party seller, but it has just a few units in stock at the time of publishing).

Despite its hefty size, the LG Gram 17 is surprisingly lightweight. It’s only a little bit heavier than the 13-inch MacBook Air — meaning you can easily lug it around with you while on the go — yet it’s still relatively powerful and feature-rich, with lengthy 12-hour battery life, quiet operation, and a terrific keyboard. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a cheaper and more basic laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 — our pick for the best Chromebook for midrange shoppers — is also currently on sale at Lenovo. This gray model equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD is available right now with promo code CHROMEDB1 for $449.99, one of its best prices to date. That’s a savings of $115 for a device that looks and feels nicer than its price indicates, one that also offers one of the better keyboards that we’ve tested on a Chromebook. The Flex 5 offers other great features, too, such as a physical webcam shutter and front-facing speakers, but its battery life only averaged about five and half hours when we tested it. Read our review.

