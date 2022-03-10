You can save up to $50 on some Nintendo Switch games for Mario Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

March 10th is the unofficial holiday to celebrate all things Nintendo, and a variety of retailers are offering bargains on first-party Nintendo titles and some of the best accessories for the Nintendo Switch. While neither the Switch Lite nor OLED models of the Nintendo Switch are currently discounted, both models are readily available for late adopters or anyone who has been looking to upgrade from the classic Switch (in the case of the Switch OLED model).

Games for the Nintendo Switch go on sale fairly regularly, but it's not often that we see substantial discounts on first-party titles, especially the digital versions. The discounts on most of these titles even extend to their Nintendo eShop listings, which will remain on sale until March 13th. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights, whether you’re a fan of tried-and-true platformers or co-op games that are bound to test your friendships.

Super Mario Odyssey $48

$60

21% off The keystone Mario title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, doesn’t disappoint. The latest installment in the Mario franchise brings plenty of fun, new mechanics, and ample charm. Perhaps the most interesting and prevalent twist is Mario’s ability to possess just about anything in the game world, thanks to his new companion, Cappy. Inhabiting creatures and objects isn’t just hilarious, it also plays a big role in solving the Odyssey’s numerous challenges and puzzles. Super Mario Odyssey is a game with a firm understanding of what the franchise has done well in the past and builds on it in some interesting and unexpected ways. It’s an absolute must for fans of Mario, platformers as a whole, or just about anyone who owns a Switch. Read our review. $48 at Walmart (physical)

$49 at Best Buy (physical)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $10

$60

84% off Regardless of your opinion of Ubisoft’s Rabbids, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is an amazing turn-based strategy game that owes much of its success to games like XCOM and Fire Emblem. Kingdom Battle brings the delightful cast of Mario and Co. into an isometric strategy game with a surprising amount of challenge, even for veterans of the genre. While the game certainly shares the aesthetics of other Mario titles, with its gold coins and Piranha Plants, the similarities end there. While Kingdom Battle doesn’t share the same sprawling meta-strategy layer as its peers, there's still plenty of depth and nuance to its tactical gameplay. This makes Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle a fun and surprising addition to the genre. Read our review. $10 at Nintendo (digital)

Super Mario Party $30

$60

50% off Mario Party is still possibly the best way to settle a dispute out of court — and Super Mario Party remains one of the most attractive and expansive Mario Party titles to date. The popular Switch game features four boards and a staggering collection of 80 mini-games, making it worthwhile even with the release of Mario Party Superstars last year. For better or worse, it’s important to note that Super Mario Party makes use of the motion controls on the Joy-Con. While this does present the opportunity for some unique and clever minigames, it also means that each player will need their own Joy-Con and wrist strap. Even with its flaws, however, it's tough to deny the charm and nostalgia of Super Mario Party, even amidst the occasional frustration. Read our review. $30 at eBay

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40

$60

34% off If you’re into kart racing and love Mario, there’s no better mish-mash of the two than in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. It’s packed with plenty of courses and characters, and 48 new courses are expected to launch through 2023 as paid DLC. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

Games for the Nintendo Switch are clearly the highlights of today's sale, but you can find plenty of deals on various accessories, too. If you’re looking to expand the storage capacity of your Switch, for instance, there are a number of microSD cards on sale from SanDisk, including a 512GB model that is currently discounted at Amazon to $64.99 ($34 off). You can also find a 512GB model from Lexar on sale at Amazon for $61.99, as opposed to its typical price of $94.99. If you can do with less storage, both Lexar and SanDisk offer microSD cards with less storage, the bulk of which are also on sale.

Lexar Play microSD card (512GB) $62

$95

35% off This 512GB model of the Lexar Play represents a solid balance between capacity, price, and performance. Lexar does offer smaller and larger options depending on your budget, but in our experience, consolidating all of your games onto a single card is the way to go. All models of the Nintendo Switch come equipped with built-in storage — 64GB for the OLED model and vanilla Switch, and 32GB for the Switch Lite — but this space can disappear quickly if you’re planning on primarily playing digital titles. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for instance, takes up a whole 14.4GB of space. $62 at Amazon

$62 at B&H Photo

Taking your Switch on the go without a protective case is just asking for trouble. Thankfully, a couple of stylish cases are currently discounted at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up clamshell cases from RDS Industries that showcase themes from Mario Kart and Super Mario Odyssey for just $9.99, down from their typical price of $19.99. There’s also an exclusive, Mario-themed case available on sale at GameStop for $14.99 ($5 off).

RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Case (Mario Kart) $10

$20

51% off This Mario Kart-themed carrying case is compatible with all models of the Nintendo Switch and includes clamshell cases for eight Switch cartridges inside. The hardened screen cover can also be used to prop up your Switch. $10 at Best Buy

RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Case (Super Mario Odyssey) $10

$20

51% off A clamshell case that’s compatible with all models of the Nintendo Switch. It also includes a pair of cases for Switch cartridges and a screen protector that can be used to prop up your device. $10 at Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is undoubtedly the best way to play Switch games on the big screen. And while the official Pro Controller isn’t currently discounted, PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for the Switch is discounted right now at Amazon and Best Buy. These controllers are available in a variety of styles with some for as little as $34.99, a solid discount from their usual price of $54.99.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller $35

$55

37% off If you’re looking for a third-party alternative to Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller is one of your best options. It may not share the same build quality as its first-party counterpart, but it’s less expensive and includes remappable back buttons. Another added benefit is the controller’s Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to pair it with PCs and mobile devices. PowerA’s controller is also available in a wide variety of eye-catching colorways and designs. Some designs can vary in terms of their availability and price, but the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is a great, budget-conscious alternative to the Switch Pro Controller, especially if you plan to use it with other devices. $35 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

If you want to show your allegiance to Mario and company, there are also discounts available on a wealth of fun, Nintendo-themed apparel. Best Buy is offering a pack of seven pairs of Super-Mario-themed socks for $14.99, for instance, which typically run $24.99. GameStop has also discounted a wide variety of hoodies and T-shirts featuring the cast of the Mushroom Kingdom.