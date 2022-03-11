The new iPad Air with the M1 processor was just announced three days ago at Apple’s Peek Performance event (preorders went live this morning), but Walmart already has a stellar deal. The retailer has the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the new iPad Air in select colors for $559, a savings of $40 compared to Apple’s price.
If you need more storage, the 256GB Wi-Fi model has an even bigger discount of $70, dropping the price to $679 from its normal price of $749. This is not the first time we have seen Walmart come in hot with discounts on a new iPad preorder, but if past occasions are anything to go by, it may not last long.
The scheduled shipping date of the new iPad directly from Apple is March 18th, but these discounted preorders have a slightly longer lead time of March 24th. If you can get by with some patience, you’ll have $40 or more back in your pocket.
