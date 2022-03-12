Jabra’s noise-canceling Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for their best price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re on the market for a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds, it’s hard to go wrong with Jabra’s comfortable Elite 85t, which are on sale at Amazon right now with a pair of Qi-certified wireless charging pads for just $149.99 ($80 off). Although the Elite 85t are not Jabra’s newest model, they still offer good noise cancellation, solid on-earbud controls, and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously, a feature many true wireless earbuds still lack. They also come with a case that charges wirelessly or via USB-C, and they carry an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. Read our review.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a capable device, but it can’t do it all. Luckily, there are accessories like Apple’s well-made Magic Keyboard, which allows you to transform your 12.9-inch iPad Pro into something more akin to a traditional laptop. The latest model can accommodate the thicker, 2021 iPad Pro — as well as the third, fourth, and fifth-gen models — but, otherwise, the sturdy keyboard case shares the same design as the previous model, providing both an excellent trackpad and a backlit keyboard that’s comfortable to type on.

Normally $349, Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on now sale in white at Amazon for $293, its best price to date. The retailer is also discounting the keyboard case in other configurations, including one that’s compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 2020 iPad Air, and the forthcoming iPad Air with Apple’s M1 chip. That model, while a far cry from its all-time low of $249, is on sale right now at Amazon for $288 instead of $299.99. Read our 2020 Magic Keyboard review

If you’ve been on the market for an app-connected smart lock, Amazon and Best Buy are both selling August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $198.59 instead of $229.99. While we’ve seen the fourth-gen model go for as low as $169.99 in the past, this is the lowest price either retailer has sold it for this year. The small, Alexa-enabled lock is compatible with most US deadbolt locks and is easier to set up and install than its predecessor. Plus, unlike the bigger last-gen model, it doesn’t require an external bridge for connectivity — you just need to add the lock to your existing Wi-Fi network through the August smartphone app. Read our review.

If you don’t need a lot of horsepower or storage when it comes to computing, Asus’s Chromebook Detachable CM3 — our pick for the best detachable Chromebook — is on sale today for its best price to date. Right now, the convertible Chromebook is available at Best Buy with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM for $329.99, $40 off its typical list price. The CM3 is a 10.5-inch tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard, a garaged stylus, and a dual-folding kickstand, which allows you to fold the tablet so you can use it as a laptop or stand it up horizontally. The convertible Chromebook also boasts nearly 13 hours of battery life, though, note it only comes with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, as far as ports go. Read our review.

Here are some other great deals happening this weekend

Newegg is currently selling a 32-inch, curved gaming monitor for $359.99 when you use the promo code GMDBQ8395 at checkout. That’s a $60 discount on Gigabyte’s QHD panel, which comes with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for AMD FreeSync.

at checkout. That’s a $60 discount on Gigabyte’s QHD panel, which comes with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for AMD FreeSync. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an excellent remaster of the last-gen Wii U title and one of the best games you can buy for the Nintendo Switch, is still on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in celebration of Mario Day. You can pick up the popular racing title for $39.99, its best price to date, through tomorrow, March 13th.

HyperX’s ultra-comfortable Cloud II Wireless is discounted to just $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon for a limited time. The USB-C gaming headset — which works with the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC — may be missing an audio mix dial, but it still offers great voice quality and well-balanced sound. Read our review.